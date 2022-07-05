After three years, it was nice to see TAR Canada return, and the premiere was very much what we expect from the show. Jon's opening lines felt very reminiscent of Jeff at the start of Survivor 41. While not the Disney movie the show was promoting, the opening task was very National Treasure. Since it was the hardest task of the leg, it did encourage teamwork and the stereotype of friendly Canadians when they needed all of the teams on the buses. The Roadblock was the obligatory heights task though they really made use out of drone shots for this task (and at the start). The Detour was good at showing Montreal's artsy side, but it did feel short. Crazy that TAR Canada is the only franchise that still gives out Express Passes. I very much like the teams though only a few have stood out to me so far.

