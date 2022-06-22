Although their friendship is only seven years old, Jully and Kathy are like sisters, and consider themselves very lucky to have become so close later in life. They have both been an immense support to one another through the shared loss of their mothers.
At the age of 27, Kathy lost her mother to a rare heart condition, prompting Kathy to change her outlook on life and focus on taking care of herself, both physically and mentally. For Jully, not only has she grieved the loss of her mother, but also her sister and twin brother. Through their grief, they have been an inspiration and a shoulder to cry on for each other.
Born and raised in Canada and of proud Jamaican heritage, Jully is the youngest of nine children. A multiple award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, author, and activist, she was officially inducted into Canadas Walk of Fame in 2021. She is an ambassador for youth mental health intervention and prevention, and the founder of two fitness businesses. A woman of faith, Jully uses her career as a platform to celebrate, inspire, and champion others.
Jully and Kathy are running the race for their mothers, and to inspire Canadians to feel the fear and do it anyway.FUN FACTSWhy did you choose your partner?
Jully: Kathy is amazing, shes courageous, shes faith-filled. We both share a similar why and that is to honour our late mothers. She represents that new friendships can thrive!
Kathy: Jully and I have so many common connections through faith, fitness, and friendship. What an incredible opportunity to celebrate biracial friendships, my faith, and to honour both of our late moms.What is your good luck charm?
Jully: A photo of my beloved mother and I. To preserve it, I got a hoodie made with her photo on the back because she promised to always have my back on earth and in heaven. #RelaxInParadise
Kathy: I dont believe in luck, but I do believe that prayer and my mom in Heaven watching after me.Cant live without
Jully: Jesus, family, music - and ketchup chips.
Kathy: Jesus, nature, family - and the Pittsburgh Steelers.What fruit or vegetable matches your personality and why?
Jully: Jelly coconut - hard on the outside and soft and sweet on the inside.
Kathy: Pineapple I always wear my hair on top of my head, and Im sweet and grow in the sun!What will you do with the prize money?
Jully: Donate to my foundation to give women/single mothers the chance to go back to school, take my family on vacation, invest, and cake, cake, cake, cake!
Kathy: Donate to the organization I volunteer with for mental health intervention and prevention, put a down payment on a home, invest, and treat my sister to a vacation!
More info: https://more.ctv.ca/the-amazing-race-canada/bios/jully-and-kathy.html