Sisters and best friends Franca and Nella were born in Manila, Philippines and immigrated to Canada when they were infants. Growing up, they were always close, but as they got older they became inseparable and Franella was born.
Franca and Nella maintain that their incredible mother, who raised two young girls in a foreign country, is the reason they are the fiery, hard-working, and compassionate women theyve become. Franca worked four jobs to put herself through university and, having recently gone through a divorce, has since found a new sense of being and feels stronger than ever.
Nella, an elite hockey player growing up, was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014 and is now passionate about speaking up about the importance of mental health. The sport of golf is a key activity in balancing the sisters lives and, together, they played more than 250 rounds last year combined. Both active in the business community, Franca and Nella are committed to supporting young women as they embark on their careers.
Inspired by their mother, Franella hopes to show the Filipino and immigrant community across Canada that they, too, can achieve their goals in the face of adversity.FUN FACTS
What is your team motto?
Were going to the Race were gonna win first place!What does your team have that makes you the team to beat?
We have all the skills that kill - artistic, athletic, funny, and personable. Were the sleeper team, baby! Lets go!What is your good luck charm?
Franca: Our matching #TeamFranella golf bucket hats, and a bean necklace from our mom.
Nella: A golf ball with my face on it, and a bean necklace our mom gave us.If you could be an animal, what animal would you be?
Franca: One of Nellas dogs they are queens and treated like royalty.
Nella: A dog in my house.What will you do with the prize money?
Wed like to take our mom on a vacation, start our golf clothing brand, and support the community through donations to local animal rescues; the mental health scholarship Nella founded at Toronto Metropolitan University, and by developing a not-for-profit to make golf more accessible and inclusive.
More info: https://more.ctv.ca/the-amazing-race-canada/bios/franca-and-nella.html