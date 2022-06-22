Age: 32Occupation: Assistant Dean of DevelopmentCurrent City: EdmontonHometown: EdmontonStrengths: Creative, attention to detail, problem solvingFear/phobia: Public speakingPet peeve about your teammate: Sometimes Nella is impulsive about decisions, and forgets attention to detail because shes so excited. Love her  but gotta calm her down before we make any rash decisionsInstagram: @franellagramAge: 30Occupation: Director of PartnershipsCurrent City: EdmontonHometown: EdmontonStrengths: Competitive, athletic, public speakingFear/phobia: FallingPet peeve about your teammate: She can be very emotional and thinks shes always right (She usually is)Instagram: @franellagram