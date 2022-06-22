« previous next »
TARC 8 Franca & Nella

TARC 8 Franca & Nella
Franca Brodett

Age: 32

Occupation: Assistant Dean of Development

Current City: Edmonton

Hometown: Edmonton

Strengths: Creative, attention to detail, problem solving

Fear/phobia: Public speaking

Pet peeve about your teammate: Sometimes Nella is impulsive about decisions, and forgets attention to detail because shes so excited. Love her  but gotta calm her down before we make any rash decisions

Instagram: @franellagram

Nella Brodett

Age: 30

Occupation: Director of Partnerships

Current City: Edmonton

Hometown: Edmonton

Strengths: Competitive, athletic, public speaking

Fear/phobia: Falling

Pet peeve about your teammate: She can be very emotional and thinks shes always right (She usually is)

Instagram: @franellagram
Re: TARC 8 Franca & Nella
Sisters and best friends Franca and Nella were born in Manila, Philippines and immigrated to Canada when they were infants. Growing up, they were always close, but as they got older they became inseparable and Franella was born.

Franca and Nella maintain that their incredible mother, who raised two young girls in a foreign country, is the reason they are the fiery, hard-working, and compassionate women theyve become. Franca worked four jobs to put herself through university and, having recently gone through a divorce, has since found a new sense of being and feels stronger than ever.

Nella, an elite hockey player growing up, was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014 and is now passionate about speaking up about the importance of mental health. The sport of golf is a key activity in balancing the sisters lives and, together, they played more than 250 rounds last year combined. Both active in the business community, Franca and Nella are committed to supporting young women as they embark on their careers.

Inspired by their mother, Franella hopes to show the Filipino and immigrant community across Canada that they, too, can achieve their goals in the face of adversity.

FUN FACTS

What is your team motto?

Were going to the Race  were gonna win first place!

What does your team have that makes you the team to beat?

We have all the skills that kill - artistic, athletic, funny, and personable. Were the sleeper team, baby! Lets go!

What is your good luck charm?

Franca: Our matching #TeamFranella golf bucket hats, and a bean necklace from our mom.

Nella: A golf ball with my face on it, and a bean necklace our mom gave us.

If you could be an animal, what animal would you be?

Franca: One of Nellas dogs  they are queens and treated like royalty.

Nella: A dog in my house.

What will you do with the prize money?

Wed like to take our mom on a vacation, start our golf clothing brand, and support the community through donations to local animal rescues; the mental health scholarship Nella founded at Toronto Metropolitan University, and by developing a not-for-profit to make golf more accessible and inclusive.

More info: https://more.ctv.ca/the-amazing-race-canada/bios/franca-and-nella.html
Re: TARC 8 Franca & Nella
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AQcgQPwK04w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AQcgQPwK04w</a>
Re: TARC 8 Franca & Nella
