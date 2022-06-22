Catherine & Craig also went lawn bowling



Kelowna Lawn Bowling Club (not the one shown in Vernon episode)

"Yesterday we had two very special visitors to our club. The Amazing Race Canada 🇨🇦 winners Catherine Wreford and Craig Ramsay. When filming the show, they unfortunately got sick and missed the chance to lawn bowl and also paraglide. They are currently visiting the Okanagan and got the opportunity to try both. It was a great experience for us in the club and a fun challenge for Craig and Catherine. Thanks for stopping by 😃"