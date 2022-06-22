Dont be fooled by their big smiles, Cassie and Jahmeek come from very competitive, team-oriented sports backgrounds. Cassie played competitive hockey, and Jahmeek was signed by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Canadian Football League. It comes as no surprise that they have since channeled this passion for sports into making their mark in the fitness industry.
Cassie is the founder of a wellness initiative that helps everybody make fitness a consistent part of their lives by providing inclusive and intuitive programs. Since the passing of her little brother her biggest travel partner and supporter she has dedicated her life to positively impacting people to encourage them to live healthier and more fulfilling lives; sharing love and positivity everywhere she goes.
Jahmeek grew up in Kingston, Jamaica and has overcome many roadblocks throughout his life. He recently survived a near-death experience when he was pulled into the ocean by a riptide, and it was thinking of Cassie that made him fight to survive. From athlete to personal trainer, and now a firefighter, Jahmeek is a playmaker with a tenacious demeanor and passion for helping others.
Cassie and Jahmeek are ready for the ultimate physical and mental test. Theyre racing for Cassies brother, their friends and family, their fitness community, and most importantly, themselves.FUN FACTSWhat past team do you most identify with and why?
First responders Courtney and Adam, the winners of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA: Heroes Edition. We loved their partnership and teamwork with one another.What is your good luck charm?
Cassie: Journal and photo of my little brother and I on our last backpacking trip together before he passed away.
Jahmeek: My lucky socks! Ive won a lot of football games in these.What would your team walk-on song be?
The Motto by Drake.Why did you choose your partner?
Cassie: Theres no one who brings out a better me. Jahmeek is the most optimistic, open-minded, and encouraging human. Hes the peanut butter to my jelly.
Jahmeek: Cassie is the definition of a go-getter. Shes the hardest working person I know. Not only will she never give up, shell have a smile on her face the entire race, guaranteed.Besides winning, what are you most looking forward to on the race?
Being on the biggest adventure of our life together; seeing Canada, trying new things, learning and growing together, and the thrill of pushing ourselves to new limits.
More here: https://more.ctv.ca/the-amazing-race-canada/bios/cassie-and-jahmeek.html