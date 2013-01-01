« previous next »
TARC 8 Beverley & Veronica

TARC 8 Beverley & Veronica
Beverley Cheng

Age: 30

Occupation: Fitness Entrepreneur / Content Creator

Current City: Toronto

Hometown: Calgary

Strengths: Confidence, perseverance, self-awareness

Fear/phobia: Heights

Pet peeve about your teammate: She always leaves the lights on and never puts the lid on the toothpaste

Instagram: @beverleycheng

Veronica Skye

Age: 32

Occupation: Travel Marketing / Run Club Leader

Current City: Vancouver

Hometown: Toronto

Strengths: Driven, resilient, motivating

Fear/phobia: Crocodiles

Pet peeve about your teammate: Every time I go to use the toothpaste, Beverley has put the lid back on

Instagram: @veronicaskye
Re: TARC 8 Beverley & Veronica
Initially bonding over their love of fitness and travel, Beverley and Veronicas friendship flourished quickly and they now run fitness retreats together that combine workouts, workshops, and wellness. The word quit is not in their vocabulary.

Beverley grew up playing competitive rugby and was often bullied for her Asian heritage and athletic physique. Sport and fitness were the two things she could always turn to, and over the past decade, she has created a fitness universe online, inspiring a community of women from all walks of life.

Veronica has worked in the tourism industry for over a decade, and has always had a love of the outdoors, travel, and adventure. She is also open about her struggle with anxiety and how exercise, diet, and self-reflection have helped her manage it. She spends her free time building a non-intimidating community for people interested in running and the outdoors.

Beverley and Veronica are on a mission to be the second all-female team to win THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, and want to show young girls watching at home what two strong, confident, and successful women can do when put under pressure. 

FUN FACTS

What is your team motto?

Lets go all out!

What is your good luck charm?

Beverley: Our matching Zodiac necklaces (Im a Leo)!

Veronica: My gold Sagittarius necklace.

What is your number one roadblock as a team?

Getting in our own heads - and Veronica cant really do math. LOL!

What fruit or vegetable matches your personality and why?

Beverley: A pineapple  prickly looking and intimidating on the outside, but sweet on the inside.

Veronica: A coconut  hard to get, and hard to break into, but once you do, its refreshing and chill.

What will you do with the prize money?

Beverley: Buy a big sail boat in the Mediterranean and go on a yearlong sailing adventure  and get a set of designer luggage!

Veronica: Get a sweet new bicycle and go on a cycling trip through Italy. Also maybe buy a little cabin in B.C.

More here: https://more.ctv.ca/the-amazing-race-canada/bios/beverley-and-veronica.html
Re: TARC 8 Beverley & Veronica
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UzEv9yzERvw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UzEv9yzERvw</a>
Re: TARC 8 Beverley & Veronica
