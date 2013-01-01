Initially bonding over their love of fitness and travel, Beverley and Veronicas friendship flourished quickly and they now run fitness retreats together that combine workouts, workshops, and wellness. The word quit is not in their vocabulary.
Beverley grew up playing competitive rugby and was often bullied for her Asian heritage and athletic physique. Sport and fitness were the two things she could always turn to, and over the past decade, she has created a fitness universe online, inspiring a community of women from all walks of life.
Veronica has worked in the tourism industry for over a decade, and has always had a love of the outdoors, travel, and adventure. She is also open about her struggle with anxiety and how exercise, diet, and self-reflection have helped her manage it. She spends her free time building a non-intimidating community for people interested in running and the outdoors.
Beverley and Veronica are on a mission to be the second all-female team to win THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, and want to show young girls watching at home what two strong, confident, and successful women can do when put under pressure. FUN FACTSWhat is your team motto?
Lets go all out!What is your good luck charm?
Beverley: Our matching Zodiac necklaces (Im a Leo)!
Veronica: My gold Sagittarius necklace.What is your number one roadblock as a team?
Getting in our own heads - and Veronica cant really do math. LOL!What fruit or vegetable matches your personality and why?
Beverley: A pineapple prickly looking and intimidating on the outside, but sweet on the inside.
Veronica: A coconut hard to get, and hard to break into, but once you do, its refreshing and chill.What will you do with the prize money?
Beverley: Buy a big sail boat in the Mediterranean and go on a yearlong sailing adventure and get a set of designer luggage!
Veronica: Get a sweet new bicycle and go on a cycling trip through Italy. Also maybe buy a little cabin in B.C.
