Yeah, this pretty much started a few seasons when Global took over the show from Slice and cut the feeds back.



I can already see the problems with this. BBCAN has had some apparent issues with racial microaggressions in the past, such as with Marty from last year, who got a squeaky clean edit and ultimately won "Canada's Favorite Houseguest"



Probably has something to do with Canada still using Robyn Kass, the former BBUS casting director responsible for some of their more infamous and problematic houseguests.