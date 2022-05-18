« previous next »
TAR 34 Articles/Media/Press

gamerfan09

TAR 34 Articles/Media/Press
May 18, 2022, 08:44:24 AM
Let's keep this for press during the season  :conf:

First things first, no air date yet, but TAR34 is officially scheduled to premiere this Fall, Wednesdays at 9 PM after Survivor!

Quote
WEDNESDAY
8-9 PM  Survivor
9-10 PM  The Amazing Race
10-11 PM THE REAL LOVE BOAT

Source: https://deadline.com/2022/05/cbs-fall-2022-23-schedule-drama-so-help-me-todd-gets-thursday-spot-alongside-comedies-csi-vegas-wednesday-goes-full-reality-fire-country-ge-1235026728/
NumfarPTB

Re: TAR 34 Articles/Media/Press
May 18, 2022, 09:22:57 AM
Our first fall season in ages. Hopefully that doesn't change......
gamerfan09

Re: TAR 34 Articles/Media/Press
May 18, 2022, 09:24:19 AM
Quote from: NumfarPTB on May 18, 2022, 09:22:57 AM
Our first fall season in ages. Hopefully that doesn't change......

Not just that - assuming 34 films and finishes as planned, this will be the first time in 7 whole years where we've gotten two TARUS seasons airing in the same year. (the last was TAR26-27 back in 2015)
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR 34 Articles/Media/Press
May 19, 2022, 09:44:05 AM
Season 32's airdates fell entirely within Autumn 2020.
Jjw26

Re: TAR 34 Articles/Media/Press
June 13, 2022, 09:28:08 AM
I think this goes here? Please move to live sightings thread if I'm wrong please.

https://www.lanocion.es/serrania-de-ronda/20220613/turismo-de-ronda-colabora-en-la-promocion-de-11776.html

Quote
Turismo de Ronda collaborates in the promotion of the city through the filming of a television program.

The Amazing Race contestants participate from more than half a dozen points of interest in the city that are seen by an average of more than 80 million viewers worldwide.

Turismo de Ronda collaborates in the promotion of the city through the filming of a television program that is broadcast in more than 200 countries. The production company of this format, which promotes the main national destinations in the most prominent corners of the planet, has filmed over the weekend in the town, using more than half a dozen locations that are places of great tourist interest.

Thus, the program will show corners of Ronda of great tourist and monumental interest such as the Cuenca Gardens, the Paseo de Blas Infante, the New Bridge, the Arab Baths or the Circle of Artists. In each of these spaces, contestants must face a test that is related to the place where they are, mixing skill and costrumbrity in each of the tasks they face.

According to the data provided by the international television production company, the program in question, 'The Amazing Race', will be broadcast in more than 200 countries through the prestigious CBS, reaching a target audience of more than 80 viewers around the world, of which more than eight million are from the United States.

"It is a very important promotion for Ronda at the international level without entailing any cost for the City Council, since from Turismo deRonda the collaboration we have closed with the audiovisual production company has to do with organization and logistics," said the delegate of the area, Ángel Martínez, who also highlighted that "one of the greatest attractions that this television format has is that it highlights the tourist charms of the main destinations of a country and, for us, it is a privilege that they have chosen our city."
Leafsfan

Re: TAR 34 Articles/Media/Press
June 13, 2022, 02:49:52 PM
You are fine  :tup:
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 34 Articles/Media/Press
June 14, 2022, 12:06:27 PM
Great find!! Thanks Jjw26!!
Joberio

Re: TAR 34 Articles/Media/Press
August 17, 2022, 08:00:49 PM
When is the cast release?  We're getting pretty late into August, so I'd think that the cast reveal is close at hand.
theschnauzers

Re: TAR 34 Articles/Media/Press
August 17, 2022, 09:14:09 PM
My best guess would be after Labor Day weekend.CBS/Paramount Prime doesnt give cast announcements the sort of lead times they used to.
cole1024

Re: TAR 34 Articles/Media/Press
August 17, 2022, 09:19:55 PM
For Amazing Race 33, the premiere was on January 5 and the cast was revealed on December 10. But we will see soon! :cheer:
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR 34 Articles/Media/Press
August 19, 2022, 01:56:34 PM
So the three-week rule still abides.
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 34 Articles/Media/Press
August 19, 2022, 02:03:29 PM
Back to press and Media please. :)
« Last Edit: August 25, 2022, 12:46:17 AM by georgiapeach »
Parasparopagraho

Re: TAR 34 Articles/Media/Press
August 19, 2022, 02:04:15 PM
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 34 Articles/Media/Press
August 26, 2022, 10:01:18 AM
The Amazing Race Season 34 Starting Line Is Outside the US!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FczgIA03DSA





georgiapeach

Re: TAR 34 Articles/Media/Press
August 26, 2022, 10:33:46 AM
CBS PRESS:

After 21 years and 33 trips around the globe, the Emmy Award-winning and recently nominated THE AMAZING RACE celebrates 400 episodes with 12 new teams who go on their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 34th edition of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE on the season premiere in its new time period, Wednesday, Sept. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This season, for the first time, the 12 globe-trotting teams will begin the race outside of the United States, traveling to Munich, Germany for the starting line. The show also visits the ancient city of Petra, in Jordan, where teams will ride a train and experience a scene reminiscent of the 1963 Oscar-winning film Lawrence of Arabia, perform a Jordanian folk dance and learn the Arabic alphabet. Also, for the first time in THE AMAZING RACE history, there will be no non-elimination legs.

With one team being eliminated at the end of every leg, it will be one of the most grueling races in the shows history and teams will be in for a surprise when host Phil Keoghan teases a game-changing element in the first leg of the race. Other locations that teams will travel to include Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Iceland and Nashville, where the first team to cross the final finish line will be crowned the winner of THE AMAZING RACE and the $1 million prize.
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 34 Articles/Media/Press
August 27, 2022, 11:16:05 AM
Slowhatch

Re: TAR 34 Articles/Media/Press
August 27, 2022, 06:46:10 PM
From the article:
Quote
They didnt tell teams to slow down on helping each other until last year.
???  :didimiss:
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR 34 Articles/Media/Press
September 09, 2022, 09:56:09 AM
What 3 Items Are You Bringing On A Race Around The World?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T6re4ToMIMU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T6re4ToMIMU</a>

Video credit to Ones Ishak
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR 34 Articles/Media/Press
Today at 11:13:10 AM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7j0N9UQazlc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7j0N9UQazlc</a>

Video credit to Ones Ishak
cole1024

Re: TAR 34 Articles/Media/Press
Today at 12:22:37 PM
Mike Bloom has an interview with Phil coming out next week, but he revealed early that the U-Turn is NOT coming back this season.
