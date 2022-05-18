ONLY SIX CASTAWAYS REMAIN, AND ONE WILL BE ON THE WRONG SIDE OF THE VOTE, ON THIS SEASONS PENULTIMATE EPISODE OF SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, MAY 18
Caterpillar to a Butterfly Only six castaways remain, and one will be on the wrong side of the vote. Also, one castaway climbs the stairway to victory and wins immunity at tribal council, on this seasons penultimate episode of the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.