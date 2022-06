This season's theme definitely has something to do with fitness.



- Blackbird: CEO of a First Nations youth snowboarding company.

- Durrell: Promotor of surfing for people of color

- Jully & Kathy: Fitness coaches

- Cassie & Jameeka: Fitness coaches

- Craig: Celebrity Personal Trainer

- Beverley: Fitness Coach Veronica: Runs a running club

- Jess: Olympian



Not sure about the others, but the brothers are clearly in shape and the Franca & Nella are as well. Tychon isn't exactly not in shape either but he's the biggest head scratcher when it comes to this theme since he's an Urban Planner.