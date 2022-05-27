« previous next »
TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*

Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
May 27, 2022, 07:27:30 PM
I don't think I saw anyone post about this but there seems to have been some roller skating task on the final leg.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTdWbK4sX/?k=1
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
May 27, 2022, 07:30:50 PM
Quote from: Jjw26 on May 27, 2022, 07:27:30 PM
I don't think I saw anyone post about this but there seems to have been some roller skating task on the final leg.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTdWbK4sX/?k=1

Shipyard Skating Plaza in North Vancouver. Thanks Jjw26 for finding this!
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
May 28, 2022, 02:18:03 PM
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
May 29, 2022, 11:50:18 AM
Yes, we are aware of another Tik Tok video of this season

Thanks to Xoruz it shows The croquet court of the Fairmont Le Château Montebello.

Probably Leg 8. Craig/Cat were spotted as well.
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
May 31, 2022, 09:10:19 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on May 29, 2022, 11:50:18 AM
Yes, we are aware of another Tik Tok video of this season

Thanks to Xoruz it shows The croquet court of the Fairmont Le Château Montebello.

Probably Leg 8. Craig/Cat were spotted as well.

A reply to the new promo post on Facebook says that as well. Won't post the photo here since her kids are in it, but they posed with Jon holding a croquet mallet.

"We were lucky enough to see the racers in Montebello, Quebec a few weeks ago! They had a pit stop at the Fairmont Montebello. We got to talk to the production crew and John Montgomery 😊"
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
June 01, 2022, 11:20:18 PM
Not a live sighting, but there was believed to have been filming at the Canoe Meadows Campground in Kananaskis. On a quick glance looks like a camping area, so it could have also been the pitstop hotel? Not 100% on that.

Website: https://www.albertawhitewater.ca/canoe-meadows-campground-kananaskis
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
June 22, 2022, 08:33:14 AM
The cast photo of all the teams posted today reveals our Starting Line to be at La Forge Bistro Bar & Grill in Mont Tremblant, Quebec.
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Yesterday at 09:36:14 AM
We did have a missing leg. Bathurst, New Brunswick.
Re: TAR Canada 8 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
Today at 05:21:52 AM
Quote from: Leafsfan on Yesterday at 09:36:14 AM
We did have a missing leg. Bathurst, New Brunswick.

Confirmed
