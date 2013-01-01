I don't know if this has been posted yet - a NEW Survival show with families."NOW CASTING FAMILIESProducers of The Courtship, MasterChef, and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition are now casting.Is your family up for the outdoor experience of a lifetime? Here's your chance to compete to win a LIFE-ALTERING GRAND PRIZE!Are you ready for an adventure like no other?"Dates: "You will need to be available for production of the Program for a period of approximately four (4) weeks, currently anticipated to be between September, 2022 and November, 2022."I can't find anything on how many people per team.