I don't know if this has been posted yet - a NEW Survival show with families.

https://www.bmpcasting.com/survival/

"NOW CASTING FAMILIES
Producers of The Courtship, MasterChef, and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition are now casting.
Is your family up for the outdoor experience of a lifetime? Here's your chance to compete to win a LIFE-ALTERING GRAND PRIZE!
Are you ready for an adventure like no other?"

Dates: "You will need to be available for production of the Program for a period of approximately four (4) weeks, currently anticipated to be between September, 2022 and November, 2022."

I can't find anything on how many people per team.
