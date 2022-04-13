« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: S42: Ep 6: "You Can't Hide on Survivor" (4/13/22, 1st hour)  (Read 110 times)

0 Members and 6 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25058
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
S42: Ep 6: "You Can't Hide on Survivor" (4/13/22, 1st hour)
« on: April 06, 2022, 03:43:06 PM »
CASTAWAYS DROP THEIR BUFFS AND REARRANGE TRIBES, ON A SPECIAL TWO-HOUR SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13



You Cant Hide on Survivor / The Devil You Do or The Devil You Dont  Castaways drop their buffs and rearrange tribes before an intense immunity challenge. Also, one castaway is taken to another island and has the power to change the game, on a special two-hour edition of the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 13 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
« Last Edit: April 08, 2022, 01:52:01 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25058
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: S42: Ep 6: "You Can't Hide on Survivor" (4/13/22, 1st hour)
« Reply #1 on: April 08, 2022, 02:01:00 PM »
Survivor - You Can't Hide on Survivor/The Devil You Do or The Devil You Don't (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/huVwijchQN8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/huVwijchQN8</a>

Survivor - You Can't Hide on Survivor/The Devil You Do or The Devil You Don't (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MivKXWJiP1w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MivKXWJiP1w</a>
Logged

Online Joberio

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 205
  • CONGRATULATIONS TO AMY & MAYA, WINNERS OF TAR25!
Re: S42: Ep 6: "You Can't Hide on Survivor" (4/13/22, 1st hour)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:10:05 AM »
Mike being indignant over Chanelle voting for him is rich, considering that he also wrote her name down.🙄
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 