PATIENCE IS RUNNING THIN FOR SOME OF THE CASTAWAYS, ON “SURVIVOR,” WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

“I’m Survivor Rich” – It’s day 10, and patience is running thin for some of the tribe members. Also, immunity is on the line, and one tribe gets tied up, on the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 6 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.