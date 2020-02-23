Starting a new thread in the public forum, instead of the members-only forum for spoilers. We could merge these if needed.



I'm not 100% sure about the dates that teams were racing, but we knew the following:

- Teams were seen racing in London on the evening of 23 Feb 2020, and taking the train to Glasgow the evening of 24 Feb;

- Teams raced in St Gallen on a Sunday;

- Teams were seen racing in Pinarello on 25 Sep 2021;

- Raquel/Cayla were seen checking in at Thessaloniki on 29 Sep;

- Kim/Penn mentioned on the Will/James podcast that there were 3 nights between the Lisbon and Los Angeles legs, and that the Los Angeles leg took place on 6 Oct.



There were several mentions of "yesterday" on the legs within the same country, so I'm assuming these took place on back-to-back days. Not sure if this was just production prompting them to use "yesterday" instead of "3 days ago" though.



The Pit Stop durations were mostly based on Penn's watch and sun angles at the time of check-in, and are based on the first team to check in. I didn't account for timezones, so if teams checked into one timezone at 12pm and started the next leg at 2pm in a different timezone, I would count that as x days, 2 hours.



Welcoming any comments and edits, particularly from the racers!





SAT 22 FEB 2020

Start at various locations, USA

Akbar/Sheri, Lulu/Lala

Taxi to John F Kennedy Intl Airport, New York City, New York, USA

Caro/Ray

Travel to John F Kennedy Intl Airport

Arun/Natalia

Taxi to Detroit Metropolitan Airport, Romulus, Michigan, USA

Flight to O'Hare Intl Airport, Chicago, Illinois, USA

Michael/Moe

Taxi to Buffalo Niagara Intl Airport, Buffalo, New York

UA 5213 (1055-1205) to O'Hare Intl Airport or

AA 4009 (1500-1604) to O'Hare Intl Airport or

UA 3851 (1735-1850) to O'Hare Intl Airport or

AA 2995 (1835-1940) to O'Hare Intl Airport

Ryan/Dusty

Travel to O'Hare Intl Airport

Anthony/Spencer

Taxi to Los Angeles Intl Airport, Los Angeles, California, USA

Taylor/Isaiah

Taxi to Portland Intl Airport, Portland, Oregon, USA

AS 498 (1100-1330) to Los Angeles Intl Airport or

AA 6088 (1217-1442) to Los Angeles Intl Airport or

DL 1140 (1240-1500) to Los Angeles Intl Airport or

AS 602 (1330-1600) to Los Angeles Intl Airport

Connie/Sam

Travel to Charlotte Douglas Intl Airport, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA

Kim/Penn

Taxi to Raleigh-Durham Intl Airport, Raleigh, North Carolina

AA 1912 (0919-1035) to Charlotte Douglas Intl Airport or

AA 5170 (1049-1209) to Charlotte Douglas Intl Airport or

AA 2495 (1256-1402) to Charlotte Douglas Intl Airport or

AA 1818 (1436-1545) to Charlotte Douglas Intl Airport or

AA 5101 (1617-1733) to Charlotte Douglas Intl Airport

Raquel/Cayla

Taxi to Nashville Intl Airport, Nashville, Tennessee, USA

AA 660 (0937-1205) to Charlotte Douglas Intl Airport or

AA 2690 (1104-1329) to Charlotte Douglas Intl Airport

Akbar/Sheri, Caro/Ray, Lulu/Lala

BA 112 (1830-0625+1) to Heathrow Airport, London, England, UK or

BA 174 (1850-0650+1) to Heathrow Airport or

BA 116 (2015-0810+1) to Heathrow Airport or

BA 172 (2055-0845+1) to Heathrow Airport or

BA 114 (2145-0935+1) to Heathrow Airport

Arun/Natalia, Michael/Moe, Ryan/Dusty

AA 46 (2220-1205+1) to Heathrow Airport

Anthony/Spencer, Taylor/Isaiah

VS 8 (1500-0920+1) to Heathrow Airport or

NZ 2 (1615-1050+1) to Heathrow Airport or

BA 282 (1620-1045+1) to Heathrow Airport or

BA 280 (1825-1245+1) to Heathrow Airport or

VS 24 (1920-1335+1) to Heathrow Airport or

BA 268 (2100-1520+1) to Heathrow Airport

Connie/Sam, Kim/Penn, Raquel/Cayla

AA 730 (1755-0700+1) to Heathrow Airport or

AA 732 (2100-1000+1) to Heathrow Airport



SUN 23 FEB 2020

Taxi to Trafalgar Sq, London

Walk to Canada Gate, Buckingham Palace, London

Raquel/Cayla, Ryan/Dusty, Anthony/Spencer, Akbar/Sheri, Connie/Sam

Walk to Parliament Sq, London

Walk to Little Ben, London

Taxi to Piccadilly Circus Station, London

Caro/Ray, Kim/Penn

Walk to Mess Hall, Immersive LDN, London

Michael/Mo, Taylor/Isaiah, Arun/Natalia, Lulu/Lala

Travel to Mess Hall

Anthony/Spencer, Raquel/Cayla, Caro/Ray, Akbar/Sheri, Connie/Sam, Arun/Natalia, Lulu/Lala, Michael/Mo

Taxi to The Chipping Forecast, London

Ryan/Dusty, Kim/Penn

Walk to The Chipping Forecast

Michael/Mo

Travel to The Chipping Forecast

Taxi to Natural History Museum, London

Pit Stop #1 (~12h) at Natural History Museum, London, England, UK



MON 24 FEB 2020

Pit Start (0746-0937) at St Mary Abbots Church, London

Taxi to Mail Rail, The Postal Museum, London

Ryan, Raquel, Anthony, Penn, Ray, Arun, Sheri, Connie, Taylor, Lulu

Train at Mail Rail

Taxi to Leicester Sq, London

Ryan/Dusty, Arun/Natalia, Connie/Sam

Taxi to Flight Club Shoreditch, London

Raquel/Cayla, Anthony/Spencer, Caro/Ray, Kim/Penn, Akbar/Sheri, Taylor/Isaiah, Lulu/Lala

Taxi to Mange, London

Taxi to ArcelorMittal Orbit (unaired), London

Taxi to Russell Sq, London

Pit Stop #2 (0h) at Russell Sq, London, England, UK

Pit Start at Russell Sq

Taxi to Euston Station, London

Train (2350-0722+1) to Glasgow Central, Glasgow, Scotland, UK



TUE 25 FEB 2020

Walk to NCP Car Park, Glasgow

Car to Lochside Guest House (unaired), Dumbarton, Scotland

Car to Òran Mór, Glasgow

Car to Saracen Fountain, Alexandra Park, Glasgow

Ryan/Dusty, Anthony/Spencer, Raquel/Cayla, Connie/Sam, Caro/Ray, Arun/Natalia

Car to Fishers Cooperage, Glasgow

Kim/Penn, Lulu/Lala, Taylor/Isaiah, Akbar/Sheri, Arun/Natalia

Car to Britannia Panopticon, Glasgow

Car to Cloisters, University of Glasgow, Glasgow

Pit Stop #3 (~1 year, 6 months, 24 days, 17h) at Cloisters, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, Scotland, UK



THU 16 SEP 2021

Travel to Los Angeles Intl Airport

ZT 901 (1545-0108+1) to Halifax Stanfield Intl Airport, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada



FRI 17 SEP 2021

ZT 901 (0209-1320) to Zurich Airport, Kloten, Canton of Zürich, Switzerland



SAT 18 SEP 2021

Extended Pit Stop at Zurich Airport



SUN 19 SEP 2021

Travel to Abbey of Saint Gall, St Gallen, Canton of St Gallen, Switzerland

Pit Start at Abbey of Saint Gall

Walk to Museumstraße, St Gallen

Ryan/Dusty, Raquel/Cayla, Kim/Penn

Bus #1 to Schwägalp Pass, Urnäsch, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Switzerland

Arun/Natalia, Michael/Moe

Bus #2 to Schwägalp Pass

Akbar/Sheri, Lulu/Lala

Bus #3 to Schwägalp Pass

Cable car to Säntis Transmission Tower, Urnäsch

Ryan, Lulu, Arun, Raquel, Penn, Moe, Sheri

Walk to Berggasthaus Säntis, Schwende, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Switzerland

Walk to Gross Schnee, Schwende

Walk to Säntis Transmission Tower

Ryan/Dusty, Kim/Penn, Arun/Natalia, Lulu/Lala, Raquel/Cayla, Michael/Moe

Cable car #1 to Schwägalp Pass

Akbar/Sheri

Cable car #2 to Schwägalp Pass

Car to Gasthaus Sonne, Urnäsch

Michael/Moe, Arun/Natalia

Car to Frehner Farm, Urnäsch

Car to Hagenfurthstraße, Altstätten, Canton of St Gallen

All other teams

Car to Schule Urnäsch, Urnäsch

Car to Marktgasse, Altstätten

Pit Stop #4 (~18h) at Marktgasse, Altstätten, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Switzerland



MON 20 SEP 2021

Pit Start (0730-0800) at Marktgasse

Car to Contra Dam, Locarno, Ticino, Switzerland

Car to Piazza Carlo Battaglini, Lugano, Ticino

Ryan/Dusty, Kim/Penn, Akbar/Sheri

Walk to Parco Belvedere, Lugano

Walk to Mion Frutta e Verdura, Lugano

Walk to Salita Degli Angioli, Lugano

Lulu/Lala, Raquel/Cayla, Arun/Natalia

Walk to Gabbani Gastronomia, Lugano

Walk to Gabbani Hotel, Lugano

Walk to Parco Ciani, Lugano

Pit Stop #5 (~3 days, 19h) at Parco Ciani, Lugano, Ticino, Switzerland



TUE 21 SEP 2021

Extended Pit Stop at Parco Ciani



WED 22 SEP 2021

Travel to Milan Malpensa Airport, Ferno, Lombardy, Italy

ZT 902 to Bastia Poretta Airport, Lucciana, Corsica, France



THU 23 SEP 2021

Extended Pit Stop (1109-1202) to Bastia Poretta Airport



FRI 24 SEP 2021

Travel to Ponte Novu, Castello-di-Rostino, Corsica

Pit Start (0900-0930) at Ponte Novu

Car to Pl Paoli, Corte, Corsica

Walk to Belvédère de Corte, Corte

Walk to Pl Paoli

Car to Gorges de la Restonica, Corte

Jeep at Gorges de la Restonica

Car to Verghellu Canyon, Venaco, Corsica

Car to Cardiccia Dam, Giuncaggio, Corsica

Kayak to Camping Ernella, Giuncaggio

Pit Stop #6 (~17h) at Camping Ernella, Giuncaggio, Corsica, France



SAT 25 SEP 2021

Pit Start (0800-0815) at Camping Ernella

Car to Camping Fautea, Zonza, Corsica

Walk to Torra di Fautea, Zonza

Walk to Camping Fautea

Car to Pinarello Beach, Zonza

Raquel/Cayla, Kim/Penn, Lulu/Lala, Arun/Natalia

Boat at Pinarello Beach

Ryan/Dusty

Kayak at Pinarello Beach

Car to Parking Vitiello Senola, Bonifacio, Corsica

Walk to Quai Nord, Bonifacio

Walk to Sentier Campu Rumanilu, Bonifacio

Pit Stop #7 (~2 days, 20h) at Sentier Campu Rumanilu, Bonifacio, Corsica, France



SUN 26 SEP 2021

Travel to Figari-Sud Corse Airport, Figari, Corsica

ZT 903 (0938-1220) to Thessaloniki Airport, Thermi, Central Macedonia, Greece



MON 27 SEP 2021

Extended Pit Stop at Thessaloniki Airport



TUE 28 SEP 2021

Travel to Neoi Epivates Beach, Thermaikos, Central Macedonia

Pit Start (0900-0930) at Neoi Epivates Beach

Car to Constantine's olive grove, Nea Gonia, Nea Moudania, Central Macedonia

Car to Marianna's Vineleaves, Nea Gonia

Car to Mamo's Kantina, Nea Irakleia, Nea Moudania

Car to St George Church, Nea Irakleia

Car to Port of Kallikrateia, Nea Moudania

Pit Stop #8 (~21h) at Port of Kallikrateia, Nea Moudania, Central Macedonia, Greece



WED 29 SEP 2021

Pit Start (0900-0915) at Port of Kallikrateia

Car to Dassous Theatre, Thessaloniki, Central Macedonia

Car to Heptapyrgion, Thessaloniki

Walk to Trigonion Tower, Thessaloniki

Walk to Cafe Jasmine, Thessaloniki

Walk to White Tower, Thessaloniki

Pit Stop #9 (~3 days, 19h) at White Tower, Thessaloniki, Central Macedonia, Greece



THU 30 SEP 2021

Travel to Thessaloniki Airport

ZT 904 (0925-1118) to Lisbon Airport, Lisbon, Lisbon District, Portugal



FRI 1 OCT 2021

Extended Pit Stop at Lisbon Airport



SAT 2 OCT 2021

Extended Pit Stop at Lisbon Airport



SUN 3 OCT 2021

Travel to Santuário de Cristo Rei, Almada, Setúbal District, Portugal

Pit Start (0830-0900) at Santuário de Cristo Rei

Car to Fortaleza de São Filipe, Setúbal, Setúbal District

Car to Doca dos Pescadores, Setúbal

Kim, Raquel, Arun, Ryan

Boat at Doca dos Pescadores

Walk to Mercearia Confiança de Troino, Setúbal

Walk to Rua Vasco da Gama, Setúbal

Walk to Doca dos Pescadores

Car to Santuario de Nossa Senhora, Sesimbra, Setúbal District

Walk to Farol do Cabo Espichel, Sesimbra

Pit Stop #10 (~2h, 23h) at Farol do Cabo Espichel, Sesimbra, Setúbal District, Portugal



MON 4 OCT 2021

Travel to Lisbon Airport

ZT 905 (1126-1343) to Portsmouth Intl Airport at Pease, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA

ZT 905 (1524-1738) to Los Angeles Intl Airport



TUE 5 OCT 2021

Extended Pit Stop at Los Angeles Intl Airport



WED 6 OCT 2021

Travel to The Westin Bonaventure Hotel, Los Angeles

Pit Start at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel

Car to El Pueblo de Los Angeles, Los Angeles

Car to SIR Hollywood Entertainment Services, Los Angeles

Car to Dignity Health Tennis Center, Carson, California

Walk to Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson

Pit Stop #11 at Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California, USA