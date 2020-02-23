Starting a new thread in the public forum, instead of the members-only forum for spoilers. We could merge these if needed.
I'm not 100% sure about the dates that teams were racing, but we knew the following:
- Teams were seen racing in London on the evening of 23 Feb 2020, and taking the train to Glasgow the evening of 24 Feb;
- Teams raced in St Gallen on a Sunday;
- Teams were seen racing in Pinarello on 25 Sep 2021;
- Raquel/Cayla were seen checking in at Thessaloniki on 29 Sep;
- Kim/Penn mentioned on the Will/James podcast that there were 3 nights between the Lisbon and Los Angeles legs, and that the Los Angeles leg took place on 6 Oct.
There were several mentions of "yesterday" on the legs within the same country, so I'm assuming these took place on back-to-back days. Not sure if this was just production prompting them to use "yesterday" instead of "3 days ago" though.
The Pit Stop durations were mostly based on Penn's watch and sun angles at the time of check-in, and are based on the first team to check in. I didn't account for timezones, so if teams checked into one timezone at 12pm and started the next leg at 2pm in a different timezone, I would count that as x days, 2 hours.
Welcoming any comments and edits, particularly from the racers!
SAT 22 FEB 2020
Start at various locations, USA
Akbar/Sheri, Lulu/Lala
Taxi to John F Kennedy Intl Airport, New York City, New York, USA
Caro/Ray
Travel to John F Kennedy Intl Airport
Arun/Natalia
Taxi to Detroit Metropolitan Airport, Romulus, Michigan, USA
Flight to O'Hare Intl Airport, Chicago, Illinois, USA
Michael/Moe
Taxi to Buffalo Niagara Intl Airport, Buffalo, New York
UA 5213 (1055-1205) to O'Hare Intl Airport or
AA 4009 (1500-1604) to O'Hare Intl Airport or
UA 3851 (1735-1850) to O'Hare Intl Airport or
AA 2995 (1835-1940) to O'Hare Intl Airport
Ryan/Dusty
Travel to O'Hare Intl Airport
Anthony/Spencer
Taxi to Los Angeles Intl Airport, Los Angeles, California, USA
Taylor/Isaiah
Taxi to Portland Intl Airport, Portland, Oregon, USA
AS 498 (1100-1330) to Los Angeles Intl Airport or
AA 6088 (1217-1442) to Los Angeles Intl Airport or
DL 1140 (1240-1500) to Los Angeles Intl Airport or
AS 602 (1330-1600) to Los Angeles Intl Airport
Connie/Sam
Travel to Charlotte Douglas Intl Airport, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA
Kim/Penn
Taxi to Raleigh-Durham Intl Airport, Raleigh, North Carolina
AA 1912 (0919-1035) to Charlotte Douglas Intl Airport or
AA 5170 (1049-1209) to Charlotte Douglas Intl Airport or
AA 2495 (1256-1402) to Charlotte Douglas Intl Airport or
AA 1818 (1436-1545) to Charlotte Douglas Intl Airport or
AA 5101 (1617-1733) to Charlotte Douglas Intl Airport
Raquel/Cayla
Taxi to Nashville Intl Airport, Nashville, Tennessee, USA
AA 660 (0937-1205) to Charlotte Douglas Intl Airport or
AA 2690 (1104-1329) to Charlotte Douglas Intl Airport
Akbar/Sheri, Caro/Ray, Lulu/Lala
BA 112 (1830-0625+1) to Heathrow Airport, London, England, UK or
BA 174 (1850-0650+1) to Heathrow Airport or
BA 116 (2015-0810+1) to Heathrow Airport or
BA 172 (2055-0845+1) to Heathrow Airport or
BA 114 (2145-0935+1) to Heathrow Airport
Arun/Natalia, Michael/Moe, Ryan/Dusty
AA 46 (2220-1205+1) to Heathrow Airport
Anthony/Spencer, Taylor/Isaiah
VS 8 (1500-0920+1) to Heathrow Airport or
NZ 2 (1615-1050+1) to Heathrow Airport or
BA 282 (1620-1045+1) to Heathrow Airport or
BA 280 (1825-1245+1) to Heathrow Airport or
VS 24 (1920-1335+1) to Heathrow Airport or
BA 268 (2100-1520+1) to Heathrow Airport
Connie/Sam, Kim/Penn, Raquel/Cayla
AA 730 (1755-0700+1) to Heathrow Airport or
AA 732 (2100-1000+1) to Heathrow Airport
SUN 23 FEB 2020
Taxi to Trafalgar Sq, London
Walk to Canada Gate, Buckingham Palace, London
Raquel/Cayla, Ryan/Dusty, Anthony/Spencer, Akbar/Sheri, Connie/Sam
Walk to Parliament Sq, London
Walk to Little Ben, London
Taxi to Piccadilly Circus Station, London
Caro/Ray, Kim/Penn
Walk to Mess Hall, Immersive LDN, London
Michael/Mo, Taylor/Isaiah, Arun/Natalia, Lulu/Lala
Travel to Mess Hall
Anthony/Spencer, Raquel/Cayla, Caro/Ray, Akbar/Sheri, Connie/Sam, Arun/Natalia, Lulu/Lala, Michael/Mo
Taxi to The Chipping Forecast, London
Ryan/Dusty, Kim/Penn
Walk to The Chipping Forecast
Michael/Mo
Travel to The Chipping Forecast
Taxi to Natural History Museum, London
Pit Stop #1 (~12h) at Natural History Museum, London, England, UK
MON 24 FEB 2020
Pit Start (0746-0937) at St Mary Abbots Church, London
Taxi to Mail Rail, The Postal Museum, London
Ryan, Raquel, Anthony, Penn, Ray, Arun, Sheri, Connie, Taylor, Lulu
Train at Mail Rail
Taxi to Leicester Sq, London
Ryan/Dusty, Arun/Natalia, Connie/Sam
Taxi to Flight Club Shoreditch, London
Raquel/Cayla, Anthony/Spencer, Caro/Ray, Kim/Penn, Akbar/Sheri, Taylor/Isaiah, Lulu/Lala
Taxi to Mange, London
Taxi to ArcelorMittal Orbit (unaired), London
Taxi to Russell Sq, London
Pit Stop #2 (0h) at Russell Sq, London, England, UK
Pit Start at Russell Sq
Taxi to Euston Station, London
Train (2350-0722+1) to Glasgow Central, Glasgow, Scotland, UK
TUE 25 FEB 2020
Walk to NCP Car Park, Glasgow
Car to Lochside Guest House (unaired), Dumbarton, Scotland
Car to Òran Mór, Glasgow
Car to Saracen Fountain, Alexandra Park, Glasgow
Ryan/Dusty, Anthony/Spencer, Raquel/Cayla, Connie/Sam, Caro/Ray, Arun/Natalia
Car to Fishers Cooperage, Glasgow
Kim/Penn, Lulu/Lala, Taylor/Isaiah, Akbar/Sheri, Arun/Natalia
Car to Britannia Panopticon, Glasgow
Car to Cloisters, University of Glasgow, Glasgow
Pit Stop #3 (~1 year, 6 months, 24 days, 17h) at Cloisters, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, Scotland, UK
THU 16 SEP 2021
Travel to Los Angeles Intl Airport
ZT 901 (1545-0108+1) to Halifax Stanfield Intl Airport, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
FRI 17 SEP 2021
ZT 901 (0209-1320) to Zurich Airport, Kloten, Canton of Zürich, Switzerland
SAT 18 SEP 2021
Extended Pit Stop at Zurich Airport
SUN 19 SEP 2021
Travel to Abbey of Saint Gall, St Gallen, Canton of St Gallen, Switzerland
Pit Start at Abbey of Saint Gall
Walk to Museumstraße, St Gallen
Ryan/Dusty, Raquel/Cayla, Kim/Penn
Bus #1 to Schwägalp Pass, Urnäsch, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Switzerland
Arun/Natalia, Michael/Moe
Bus #2 to Schwägalp Pass
Akbar/Sheri, Lulu/Lala
Bus #3 to Schwägalp Pass
Cable car to Säntis Transmission Tower, Urnäsch
Ryan, Lulu, Arun, Raquel, Penn, Moe, Sheri
Walk to Berggasthaus Säntis, Schwende, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Switzerland
Walk to Gross Schnee, Schwende
Walk to Säntis Transmission Tower
Ryan/Dusty, Kim/Penn, Arun/Natalia, Lulu/Lala, Raquel/Cayla, Michael/Moe
Cable car #1 to Schwägalp Pass
Akbar/Sheri
Cable car #2 to Schwägalp Pass
Car to Gasthaus Sonne, Urnäsch
Michael/Moe, Arun/Natalia
Car to Frehner Farm, Urnäsch
Car to Hagenfurthstraße, Altstätten, Canton of St Gallen
All other teams
Car to Schule Urnäsch, Urnäsch
Car to Marktgasse, Altstätten
Pit Stop #4 (~18h) at Marktgasse, Altstätten, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Switzerland
MON 20 SEP 2021
Pit Start (0730-0800) at Marktgasse
Car to Contra Dam, Locarno, Ticino, Switzerland
Car to Piazza Carlo Battaglini, Lugano, Ticino
Ryan/Dusty, Kim/Penn, Akbar/Sheri
Walk to Parco Belvedere, Lugano
Walk to Mion Frutta e Verdura, Lugano
Walk to Salita Degli Angioli, Lugano
Lulu/Lala, Raquel/Cayla, Arun/Natalia
Walk to Gabbani Gastronomia, Lugano
Walk to Gabbani Hotel, Lugano
Walk to Parco Ciani, Lugano
Pit Stop #5 (~3 days, 19h) at Parco Ciani, Lugano, Ticino, Switzerland
TUE 21 SEP 2021
Extended Pit Stop at Parco Ciani
WED 22 SEP 2021
Travel to Milan Malpensa Airport, Ferno, Lombardy, Italy
ZT 902 to Bastia Poretta Airport, Lucciana, Corsica, France
THU 23 SEP 2021
Extended Pit Stop (1109-1202) to Bastia Poretta Airport
FRI 24 SEP 2021
Travel to Ponte Novu, Castello-di-Rostino, Corsica
Pit Start (0900-0930) at Ponte Novu
Car to Pl Paoli, Corte, Corsica
Walk to Belvédère de Corte, Corte
Walk to Pl Paoli
Car to Gorges de la Restonica, Corte
Jeep at Gorges de la Restonica
Car to Verghellu Canyon, Venaco, Corsica
Car to Cardiccia Dam, Giuncaggio, Corsica
Kayak to Camping Ernella, Giuncaggio
Pit Stop #6 (~17h) at Camping Ernella, Giuncaggio, Corsica, France
SAT 25 SEP 2021
Pit Start (0800-0815) at Camping Ernella
Car to Camping Fautea, Zonza, Corsica
Walk to Torra di Fautea, Zonza
Walk to Camping Fautea
Car to Pinarello Beach, Zonza
Raquel/Cayla, Kim/Penn, Lulu/Lala, Arun/Natalia
Boat at Pinarello Beach
Ryan/Dusty
Kayak at Pinarello Beach
Car to Parking Vitiello Senola, Bonifacio, Corsica
Walk to Quai Nord, Bonifacio
Walk to Sentier Campu Rumanilu, Bonifacio
Pit Stop #7 (~2 days, 20h) at Sentier Campu Rumanilu, Bonifacio, Corsica, France
SUN 26 SEP 2021
Travel to Figari-Sud Corse Airport, Figari, Corsica
ZT 903 (0938-1220) to Thessaloniki Airport, Thermi, Central Macedonia, Greece
MON 27 SEP 2021
Extended Pit Stop at Thessaloniki Airport
TUE 28 SEP 2021
Travel to Neoi Epivates Beach, Thermaikos, Central Macedonia
Pit Start (0900-0930) at Neoi Epivates Beach
Car to Constantine's olive grove, Nea Gonia, Nea Moudania, Central Macedonia
Car to Marianna's Vineleaves, Nea Gonia
Car to Mamo's Kantina, Nea Irakleia, Nea Moudania
Car to St George Church, Nea Irakleia
Car to Port of Kallikrateia, Nea Moudania
Pit Stop #8 (~21h) at Port of Kallikrateia, Nea Moudania, Central Macedonia, Greece
WED 29 SEP 2021
Pit Start (0900-0915) at Port of Kallikrateia
Car to Dassous Theatre, Thessaloniki, Central Macedonia
Car to Heptapyrgion, Thessaloniki
Walk to Trigonion Tower, Thessaloniki
Walk to Cafe Jasmine, Thessaloniki
Walk to White Tower, Thessaloniki
Pit Stop #9 (~3 days, 19h) at White Tower, Thessaloniki, Central Macedonia, Greece
THU 30 SEP 2021
Travel to Thessaloniki Airport
ZT 904 (0925-1118) to Lisbon Airport, Lisbon, Lisbon District, Portugal
FRI 1 OCT 2021
Extended Pit Stop at Lisbon Airport
SAT 2 OCT 2021
Extended Pit Stop at Lisbon Airport
SUN 3 OCT 2021
Travel to Santuário de Cristo Rei, Almada, Setúbal District, Portugal
Pit Start (0830-0900) at Santuário de Cristo Rei
Car to Fortaleza de São Filipe, Setúbal, Setúbal District
Car to Doca dos Pescadores, Setúbal
Kim, Raquel, Arun, Ryan
Boat at Doca dos Pescadores
Walk to Mercearia Confiança de Troino, Setúbal
Walk to Rua Vasco da Gama, Setúbal
Walk to Doca dos Pescadores
Car to Santuario de Nossa Senhora, Sesimbra, Setúbal District
Walk to Farol do Cabo Espichel, Sesimbra
Pit Stop #10 (~2h, 23h) at Farol do Cabo Espichel, Sesimbra, Setúbal District, Portugal
MON 4 OCT 2021
Travel to Lisbon Airport
ZT 905 (1126-1343) to Portsmouth Intl Airport at Pease, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA
ZT 905 (1524-1738) to Los Angeles Intl Airport
TUE 5 OCT 2021
Extended Pit Stop at Los Angeles Intl Airport
WED 6 OCT 2021
Travel to The Westin Bonaventure Hotel, Los Angeles
Pit Start at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel
Car to El Pueblo de Los Angeles, Los Angeles
Car to SIR Hollywood Entertainment Services, Los Angeles
Car to Dignity Health Tennis Center, Carson, California
Walk to Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson
Pit Stop #11 at Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California, USA