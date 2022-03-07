« previous next »
S42: Ep 4: "Vibe of the Tribe" (3/30/22)
AFTER ATTEMPTING TO PIT TRIBEMATES AGAINST ONE ANOTHER, ONE CASTAWAY PAINTS A TARGET ON THEIR BACK, ON SURVIVOR, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30



Vibe of the Tribe  One castaway paints a target on their back when they attempt to pit their tribemates against one another. Also, one tribe dives their way to victory after piecing together a big win in the immunity challenge, on the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 30 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Re: S42: Ep 4: "Vibe of the Tribe" (3/30/22)
