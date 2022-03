The ninth recap podcast recap blog for the battle royale is up along with the links to all of the podcasts below.1) PitStop Podcast w/ Rusty & Cayla (Amazing Race 33) (Recording Time: 51:40)2) Holderness Family Vlogs (Recording Time: 51:26)3) Angelcake Entertainment (Recording Time: 12:44)4) RHAP (Recording Time: 1:26:42)5) Nerdtainment (Recording Time: 38:56)6) The ReRACEables Podcast / Tribal Council Blog (Recording Time: 55:59)7) Lulu y Lala (Recording Time: 32:08)Once Upon An Island (Recording Time: 40:55)9) The Nullifed Take (Recording Time: 43:27)10) Survivor Gumball (Recording Time: 7:35)11) JennScott TV (Recording Time: 23:59)12) Two and a Half Brains Pavement Road Productions (Recording Time: 36:14)13) The Reality Guys (Recording Time: 17:18)14) Reality Realnesss (Recording Time: 56:35)15) Silent Podcasts (Recording Time: 1:06:05)16) The Amazing Race With Jack and Cyndi (Recording Time: 27:04)17) Live Reality Games (Recording Time: 50:29)18) Arun and Natalia (Recording Time: 26:40)19) The Pit Stop with Will and James (Recording Time: 59:03)20) The CUP of Reality (Recording Time: 1:07:36)21) Amazing Reviews (Hurls and Calbert) (Recording Time: ?:??)Hurls, Calbert, and Goldberg are nowhere to be found. If they don't upload within 72 hours, I'll file a Missing Persons Report.22) Racers Recap23) Amazing Armchair Race / Woodwir Cinemas (Recording Time: 10:00)