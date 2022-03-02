10/10! I can't think of anything I would change. Plenty of placement shifts, funny mistakes, and great tasks. Definitely what a finale leg and episode should strive to be.The memory task! I'm always giddy when we get a memory task. This was a great one and shows that slow and steady will always win the race (unless you're Arun & Natalia).The fact that only Taylor & Isaiah made it to the finish line out of all the teams that had to drop outYes! Loved Kim & Penn!! Didn't find them to be obnoxious at all. I loved their energy and to me personally, it felt natural and not forced. I'm completely satisfied with their win (though I would've preferred Raquel & Cayla...) and look forward to seeing them on the future TAR: All Winners edition6/10. I'm so so SO happy that we were able to get a season in the midst of COVID but I have to judge it as I would any other season. It was painfully obvious who the final three would be. None of the other teams that returned even came CLOSE to their level. And the route left a lot to be desired. I am well aware that they did the best they could but still, I have to look at it as I would any other season. All Europe, no new countries...though I am glad we got to explore a ton of new cities and areas. An above average cast in my opinion, but way too many "internet celebrities". Half the cast has done something notable and I miss the good ol' days where it was everyday Americans racing. And of course, I do miss U-Turns/Yields/Fast Forwards/Speed Bumps and all the other fun twists that give the show flavor.The finale! I was on the edge of my seat the entire time!Greece Part II. Needle in a haystack followed by needle in a haystack? No thank you.More diversity of backgrounds among the cast and a strong route.The crew that made magic happen and gave us this season!!!