If you haven't seen Justin's latest Racers Recap With Elise Doganieri DO NOT MISS this one!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tagw2C6tZek



Loads of inside info!



Seconded. I set my alarm for 6:45am just so I could make it into the live chat by 7am. I think it's the longest interview Elise and/or Bertram have ever done. Joey Covino did an excellent job of asking the questions people were asking in the live chat while Justin conducted the interview. Hopefully they jump in to do more interviews now that we're 20+ years into the franchise and there's so much they can reflect about within this massive timeline!