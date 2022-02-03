« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 33 2 hour FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION  (Read 75 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52603
  • TAR Detective
TAR 33 2 hour FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« on: Today at 12:57:17 PM »

WITH THE $1 MILLION PRIZE ON THE LINE, THE FINAL FOUR TEAMS RACE THROUGH SETUBAL, PORTUGAL, AND LOS ANGELES, ON THE TWO-HOUR SEASON FINALE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2
No Room for Error / In the Hands of the Amazing Race Gods  After traveling to seven countries, 17 cities and enduring the longest Pit Stop ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one team will be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE and win the $1 million prize, on the two-hour season finale of the CBS Original series, Wednesday, March 2 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Phil Keoghan is the host.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52603
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 33 2 hour FINALE! 3/2/22 8-10PM LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:28:39 PM »




 :conf:  HAPPY TAR DAY! :conf:


3/2/22 DOUBLE EPISODES 8-10PM  FINALE


WITH THE $1 MILLION PRIZE ON THE LINE, THE FINAL FOUR TEAMS RACE THROUGH SETUBAL, PORTUGAL, AND LOS ANGELES, ON THE TWO-HOUR SEASON FINALE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

NO Room for Error / In the Hands of the Amazing Race Gods  After traveling to seven countries, 17 cities and enduring the longest Pit Stop ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one team will be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE and win the $1 million prize, on the two-hour season finale8-10PM 3/2/22


IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing. 

SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing East Coast time!
Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk. }:>





Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!!                     Rachel's FAMOUS AMAZING LIVE COMMENTARY! 




:grupo: :grupo: :welcome2: :grupo: :grupo:
       


We will have a LIVE streaming video links posted every week we can find one for our members. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!!




LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be in the The Members Only TAR 33 thread will normally be put up about 20 minutes before show time.



And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait!  
Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
« Last Edit: Today at 01:54:33 PM by georgiapeach »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 