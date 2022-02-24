« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: A Database for All Leg 8 TAR 33 Recap Podcasts  (Read 364 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 112
    • TARstorian.
A Database for All Leg 8 TAR 33 Recap Podcasts
« on: February 24, 2022, 02:25:02 AM »
This post is late because the other recap podcasts were late.

1) Nerdtainment (Recording Time: 39:56)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YvEK0ZuLM-8

2) The Reality Guys (Recording Time: 19:33)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QqVDIFv26jw
 
3) Angelcake Entertainment (Recording Time: 15:40)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8VWbgWIJDY

4) Holderness Family Vlog (Recording Time: 52:59)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qTin6_qRiY

5) RobHasAPodcast (Recording Time: 1:05:22)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=suK4njRwbY0


6) Once Upon An Island (Recording Time: 50:45)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RInh2BDvNYg

7) JennScottTV (Recording Time: 13:32)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZVBBI83tcU

8) Tribal Council Blog (Recording Time: 48:07)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qEMkpnIFNI

9) Reality Realnesss (Recording Time: 1:18:12)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yoz1BaRYRgY


10) Survivor Gumball (Recording Time: 12:31)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txTLcEMSvvg

11) Lulu y Lala (Recording Time: 25:52)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KM2f3Y6OsMM


12) Arun and Natalia (Recording Time: 19:56)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMevZaZ_ZQ0

13) Pitstop Podcast w/ Dusty & Cayla (Recording Time: 39:10)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R10HXuA6un4

14) Racers Recap (Recording Time: 1:12:55)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_-x05CV-NQ

15) The Nullified Take (Recording Time: 51:03)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPdmO3lbMwc

16) The PitStop (Recording Time: 1:05:29)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-qesHlMxy0

17) The Amazing Race with Jack and Cyndi (Recording Time: 26:56)

https://www.spreaker.com/user/jayandjackproductions/ep-6-7-souvlaki
 
18) Woodwir Cinemas (Recording Time: 11:09)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_cXXDJbn5k

19) Live Reality Games (Recording Time: 43:02)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3Qb5G5g0Sw

20) Amazing Reviews / Hurls and Calbert (Recording Time: 1:05:07)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a060cqq0RKI

21) Silent Podcasts (Recording Time: 0:00)

https://twitter.com/funSize_04/status/1495458791374012417

Silent Podcasts lived up to their name this week because they were, well, silent.

22) The CUP of Reality (Recording Time: )

No upload this week.

23) Pavement Road Productions (Recording Time: 33:20)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ki62pTZ9ihc

24) The Gaymazing Race and Exit Interview (Recording Time: 59:16)

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep-11-iconic-wrappers/id1549053649?i=1000551821664


EXIT INTERVIEWS

1) RobHasAPodcast Exit Interview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MiM6xOQBG-Q

2) Nerdtainment Exit Interview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Zq5FAfHr7c

3) RHAP TARPIT w/ Chantele of Reality Realnesssss

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xm5Y7pktZOg


CURRENT STANDINGS:
TARstorian/Me. 132.5 pts.
The Pit Stop. 131 pts.
Amazing Armchair Race/Woodwir Cinema. 123 pts.
Racers Recap. 121 pts.
Holdernesss Family Vlog. 112 pts.
Lulu y LaLa. 105 pts.
The Nullified Take. 94 pts.
Arun & Natalia. 92 pts.
Nerdtainment. 91 pts.
Live Reality Games. 85 pts.
The Reality Guys. 82 pts.
The PitStop Podcast w/ Dusty and Cayla. 70 pts.
Amazing Reviews a.k.a. Hurls and Calbert Podcast. 62 pts.
RobHasaPodcast. 55 pts.
Angelcake Entertainment 54 pts.
Silent Podcasts. 47 pts.
Once Upon An Island. 46 pts.
Tribal Council Blog (ReRACEables). 44 pts.
Reality Realnesssss. 42 pts.
The CUP of Reality. 36 pts.
Jenn Scott TV. 33 pts.
Jack and Cyndi Podcast. 32 pts.
Survivor Gumball. 22 pts.
Pavement Road Productions / Two and a Half Brains. 11 pts.
CJUneditedPodcast. 1 pt.

Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline xequalsy

  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 3
Re: A Database for All Leg 8 TAR 33 Recap Podcasts
« Reply #1 on: February 24, 2022, 09:02:04 AM »
Thanks for putting these all together! I just wanted to ask, how does your point system work?
Logged

Offline TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 112
    • TARstorian.
Re: A Database for All Leg 8 TAR 33 Recap Podcasts
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:46:03 AM »
Quote from: xequalsy on February 24, 2022, 09:02:04 AM
Thanks for putting these all together! I just wanted to ask, how does your point system work?

I do a blog post each week where I listen to 30 seconds to 3 minutes of each recap podcast, and then grade them based on arbitrary criteria. Highest ranking gets 24 points for the week, lowest ranking typically gets 1 point. Penalty points are assessed too.

Down below is the latest recap podcast recap blog:

https://thesupacoowackiestblogintheuniverse.wordpress.com/2022/02/23/the-amazing-race-33-recap-podcast-recap-blog-battle-royale-leg-8-edition-the-kim-and-penn-holderness-running-joke-saga-part-8/
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52608
  • TAR Detective
Re: A Database for All Leg 8 TAR 33 Recap Podcasts
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:44:08 PM »
Quote from: TARstorian on Yesterday at 01:46:03 AM
Quote from: xequalsy on February 24, 2022, 09:02:04 AM
Thanks for putting these all together! I just wanted to ask, how does your point system work?

I do a blog post each week where I listen to 30 seconds to 3 minutes of each recap podcast, and then grade them based on arbitrary criteria. Highest ranking gets 24 points for the week, lowest ranking typically gets 1 point. Penalty points are assessed too.

Down below is the latest recap podcast recap blog:

https://thesupacoowackiestblogintheuniverse.wordpress.com/2022/02/23/the-amazing-race-33-recap-podcast-recap-blog-battle-royale-leg-8-edition-the-kim-and-penn-holderness-running-joke-saga-part-8/


How can you possibly judge them on just a few minutes of what may be as much as hour ??? Puzzled.... :idgit
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 