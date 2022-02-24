This post is late because the other recap podcasts were late.1) Nerdtainment (Recording Time: 39:56)2) The Reality Guys (Recording Time: 19:33)3) Angelcake Entertainment (Recording Time: 15:40)4) Holderness Family Vlog (Recording Time: 52:59)5) RobHasAPodcast (Recording Time: 1:05:22)6) Once Upon An Island (Recording Time: 50:45)7) JennScottTV (Recording Time: 13:32)Tribal Council Blog (Recording Time: 48:07)9) Reality Realnesss (Recording Time: 1:18:12)10) Survivor Gumball (Recording Time: 12:31)11) Lulu y Lala (Recording Time: 25:52)12) Arun and Natalia (Recording Time: 19:56)13) Pitstop Podcast w/ Dusty & Cayla (Recording Time: 39:10)14) Racers Recap (Recording Time: 1:12:55)15) The Nullified Take (Recording Time: 51:03)16) The PitStop (Recording Time: 1:05:29)17) The Amazing Race with Jack and Cyndi (Recording Time: 26:56)18) Woodwir Cinemas (Recording Time: 11:09)19) Live Reality Games (Recording Time: 43:02)20) Amazing Reviews / Hurls and Calbert (Recording Time: 1:05:07)21) Silent Podcasts (Recording Time: 0:00)Silent Podcasts lived up to their name this week because they were, well, silent.22) The CUP of Reality (Recording Time: )No upload this week.23) Pavement Road Productions (Recording Time: 33:20)24) The Gaymazing Race and Exit Interview (Recording Time: 59:16)EXIT INTERVIEWS1) RobHasAPodcast Exit Interview2) Nerdtainment Exit Interview3) RHAP TARPIT w/ Chantele of Reality RealnesssssCURRENT STANDINGS:TARstorian/Me. 132.5 pts.The Pit Stop. 131 pts.Amazing Armchair Race/Woodwir Cinema. 123 pts.Racers Recap. 121 pts.Holdernesss Family Vlog. 112 pts.Lulu y LaLa. 105 pts.The Nullified Take. 94 pts.Arun & Natalia. 92 pts.Nerdtainment. 91 pts.Live Reality Games. 85 pts.The Reality Guys. 82 pts.The PitStop Podcast w/ Dusty and Cayla. 70 pts.Amazing Reviews a.k.a. Hurls and Calbert Podcast. 62 pts.RobHasaPodcast. 55 pts.Angelcake Entertainment 54 pts.Silent Podcasts. 47 pts.Once Upon An Island. 46 pts.Tribal Council Blog (ReRACEables). 44 pts.Reality Realnesssss. 42 pts.The CUP of Reality. 36 pts.Jenn Scott TV. 33 pts.Jack and Cyndi Podcast. 32 pts.Survivor Gumball. 22 pts.Pavement Road Productions / Two and a Half Brains. 11 pts.CJUneditedPodcast. 1 pt.