WEEKLY STATS OF BBCAN10



Week 1: Hermon, HOH, Jessica & Melina nominated, Jessica wins veto, used on self, Kevin up, Melina evicted 11-2

Week 2: Marty, HOH, Jacey-Lynne & Jay nominated, Jacey-Lynne wins veto, used on self, Betty up, Jay evicted 10-2

Week 3: Kyle, HOH, Moose & Stephanie nominated, Moose wins veto, used on self, Josh up, Stephanie evicted 9-2

Week 4: Gino, HOH, Jessica & Marty nominated, Marty wins veto, used on self, Kyle up, Kyle evicted 10-0

Week 5: Jessica, HOH, Hermon & Moose nominated, Hermon wins veto, used on self, Tynesha up, Tynesha evicted 5-4

Week 5: Chain of Safety twist, Moose wins safety 1, Jacey-Lynne wins safety 2, Gino & Jessica nominated, Jessica evicted 7-2

Week 6: Marty, HOH, Betty & Josh nominated, Kevin wins veto, used on Josh, Hermon up, Hermon evicted 7-0

Week 7: Gino, HOH, Moose & Summer nominated, Haleena wins veto, not used, Moose evicted 6-0

Week 8: Marty, HOH, Betty & Josh nominated, Betty wins veto, used on self, Gino up, Gino evicted 4-1

Week 8: Josh, HOH, Jacey-Lynne, Marty & Summer nominated, Jacey-Lynne wins veto, used on self, Betty up, Marty & Summer evicted

Week 9: Betty, HOH, Jacey-Lynne & Josh nominated, Haleena wins veto, not used, to be continued