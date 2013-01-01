« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2] 3  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY  (Read 687 times)

2 Members and 8 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 11925
  • R.F.F. Game Host Alenaveda's Amazing Race Game 9
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:38:47 PM »
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Today at 08:34:47 PM
arun & natalia may be bad on navigations, but lulu and lala literally drive themselves into the pit stop without finishing tasks remaining  :lol:

Just like Dave & Rachel in TAR20.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3820
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:41:43 PM »
Cayla references the saints with a backstory of her own while the priest gets pissy with Ryan as he tries to leave early again. :funny:

Arun realizes he threw away the paper to St. George's Church and leave in 4th. Lulu & Lala finally get to Mamo's. Wow, they skipped 2 whole tasks. :funny: They have trouble spelling it.

Kim & Penn arrive on the mat and ARE TEAM NUMBER 1! They win $7,500 each! Kim says this is their third leg in a row while Penn is focused on the final 3.

Lulu & Lala ask a lady walking with a charming dog on how to spell souvlaki and get their meal.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA 2014, TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3820
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:44:38 PM »
Lulu & Lala also get Penn'd and don't understand what they need to do.

Meanwhile, Arun & Natalia catch up to the flight attendants and best friends. Ryan is in a sitting position now.

Lulu & Lala push through their second souvlaki with Lulu in tears and near casu martzu levels of sickness. Now this is a task.

Commercials and another man's best friend movie preview.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA 2014, TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 724
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:46:22 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Today at 08:44:38 PM
Lulu & Lala also get Penn'd and don't understand what they need to do.

Meanwhile, Arun & Natalia catch up to the flight attendants and best friends. Ryan is in a sitting position now.

Lulu & Lala push through their second souvlaki with Lulu in tears and near casu martzu levels of sickness. Now this is a task.

Commercials and another man's best friend movie preview.

loved the fact that the clue printed on the souvlaki wrapping really tripped all of the teams, mostly LuLa
Logged
what might have been

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3820
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:46:42 PM »
Quote from: Bookworm on Today at 08:36:16 PM
15-minutes is a long time to have to repeat; I'm reserving judgement on the task until more teams after Penn complete it because he made it look pretty procedural.

The leg also seems kind of linear, but that may just be due to Penn & Kim not making any mistakes. They seem to be navigating pretty easily, unlike other teams.
Kim & Penn are almost unstoppable! :o
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA 2014, TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 724
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:48:22 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Today at 08:46:42 PM
Quote from: Bookworm on Today at 08:36:16 PM
15-minutes is a long time to have to repeat; I'm reserving judgement on the task until more teams after Penn complete it because he made it look pretty procedural.

The leg also seems kind of linear, but that may just be due to Penn & Kim not making any mistakes. They seem to be navigating pretty easily, unlike other teams.
Kim & Penn are almost unstoppable! :o

Kim & Penn is Justiin & Diana in terms of race preparedness, they are so throughout in almost everything
Logged
what might have been

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3820
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:51:14 PM »
We come back to Lulu & Lala regenerating their souvlaki fiasco. We get foot race to the Pit Stop music. Lulu and Lala throw away their second parchment. :funny:

Ryan tries his second attempt at the saints and reveals his time in prison has him rebuilding his brain. He gets all his saints in a row and get their clue in 2nd.

Cayla gets it right on the first try! Incredible!

Arun is feeling the pressure while Lala finally finds the parchment. "Did I get sick for nothing?"

Natalia is incorrect on 3 out of 5 on the saints on her first try.

Ryan & Dusty ask for directions while Raquel & Cayla drive pass them.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA 2014, TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3820
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:52:25 PM »
Raquel & Cayla reach the mat and are TEAM NUMBER 2! Raquel reveals their fluctuating placements is a testament to how tough they are.

Ryan & Dusty are TEAM NUMBER 3 on the mat.

Meanwhile, Natalia does her second attempt. She is correct! They leave in 4th.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA 2014, TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline Plaidmoon

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2238
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:53:51 PM »
Whew! I thought Lala and Lulu would be stuck eating souvlakis all day.  :groan:
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3820
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:54:54 PM »
Lulu & Lala get to the clue box at the church with Lulu getting a montage of how long she is at the sermon. 12 minutes elapsed.

Meanwhile, Arun & Natalia get progressively more lost and end up in pure countryside. "We don't have time to lose right now."

Roadblock vs. navigation.

Lulu gets her first attempt correct, woah, these teams are powerful in memory this leg. They leave the second RB in last.

Arun & Natalia ask for directions from a local photographer. "It ain't over til the fat lady sings."

And... ARUN & NATALIA arrive on the mat and are TEAM NUMBER 4!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA 2014, TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3820
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:57:22 PM »
Lulu & Lala arrive on the mat and are the LAST TEAM to arrive. Unfortunately, they have been eliminated from the race. They are proud and thankful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. They are appreciative of visiting countries they've never gone and the overall experience.

Lulu & Lala want to walk the pier and dive into the marina water.

"Well, that's the most dramatic exit we've had in a while." - Phil :funny:

Oy vey.

End credits.

STAY TUNED FOR SCENES FROM OUR NEXT EPISODE!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA 2014, TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline cbacbacba1

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 830
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:59:44 PM »
I was so sure that it is finally the leg where Arun & Natalia DO NOT GET LOST, until that drive to the pit-stop   :groan:

Please don't get into final 3 with that performance  :groan:
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3820
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:59:58 PM »
NEXT WEEK ON TAR!

Show content
With only four teams remaining (plate breaking!), teams leave no stone unturned. They have to search through a pile of actual rubble.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA 2014, TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 11925
  • R.F.F. Game Host Alenaveda's Amazing Race Game 9
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #38 on: Today at 09:01:17 PM »
And another F/F team wearing pink that bites the dust.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 724
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #39 on: Today at 09:01:56 PM »
great leg overall, a hell of mental tasks served well, the placement order at the pit stop don't tell the whole story.

i swear arun & natalia is the new blonde bandit  :lol: :lol: :lol:
Logged
what might have been

Offline Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1705
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:02:52 PM »
The clue on the wrapper reminded me of TAR13's second Moscow leg- always fun to look back on that season- and therefore had my immediate approval.
Logged
"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better; it's not" - The Lorax

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:06:23 PM »
Finally a leg with a tough mental task.
The hidden clue and both RBs that did require some attention to detail. Great leg.
Sad to see the twins go, but enjoyed the final editing, trying to suggest they might be able to catch-up.
Logged

Offline cbacbacba1

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 830
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:07:42 PM »
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Today at 09:01:56 PM
great leg overall, a hell of mental tasks served well, the placement order at the pit stop don't tell the whole story.

i swear arun & natalia is the new blonde bandit  :lol: :lol: :lol:
They performed way worse than Kaylynn & Haley in my opinion. The blondes really struggled during the Asuncion - Paris - Berlin arc but they excelled in some legs (Manaus / Almaty) to compensate. But Arun & Natalia struggled almost every leg except London 2  :groan:
Logged

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2205
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #43 on: Today at 09:10:01 PM »
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on Today at 08:59:44 PM
I was so sure that it is finally the leg where Arun & Natalia DO NOT GET LOST, until that drive to the pit-stop   :groan:

Please don't get into final 3 with that performance  :groan:

Next week: social media meltdown when Arun & Natalia are once again saved with a non-elimination inevitably caused by poor navigational skills.
Logged

Offline elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 724
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #44 on: Today at 09:12:10 PM »
i actually wonder how LuLa didnt search of everything including the wrapper that related to the task. i get that jet lag + exhaustion are things that play the factor but you gotta be making sure to check everything that related to the task.

Quote from: cbacbacba1 on Today at 09:07:42 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on Today at 09:01:56 PM
great leg overall, a hell of mental tasks served well, the placement order at the pit stop don't tell the whole story.

i swear arun & natalia is the new blonde bandit  :lol: :lol: :lol:
They performed way worse than Kaylynn & Haley in my opinion. The blondes really struggled during the Asuncion - Paris - Berlin arc but they excelled in some legs (Manaus / Almaty) to compensate. But Arun & Natalia struggled almost every leg except London 2  :groan:

tbf they are a decent team regarding to them performing tasks but they are definitely the weakest team in term of navigation, like really really bad. they could have been done better in TAR 27 imo. they are dandrew when it comes to navigation
Logged
what might have been

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3820
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:12:45 PM »
Well, that was a very unpredictable leg with a lot of great moments from all the teams. I'm beyond impressed by Kim & Penn's performance lately - seems like teams are not so threatened by how well they are doing. It's like their race to lose at this point. Notice how no other team had shown up when they finished the second Roadblock. Penn's hidden superpower would definitely be beneficial in a final memory task and I'm curious what the next leg's tolling task will be.

Solid Greek leg!
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA 2014, TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:13:02 PM »
Quote from: redskevin88 on Today at 09:10:01 PM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on Today at 08:59:44 PM
I was so sure that it is finally the leg where Arun & Natalia DO NOT GET LOST, until that drive to the pit-stop   :groan:

Please don't get into final 3 with that performance  :groan:

Next week: social media meltdown when Arun & Natalia are once again saved with a non-elimination inevitably caused by poor navigational skills.

With the teams that are left, hard to picture another team landing on the last spot on the next leg.
Logged

Offline elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 724
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:16:46 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Today at 09:12:45 PM
Well, that was a very unpredictable leg with a lot of great moments from all the teams. I'm beyond impressed by Kim & Penn's performance lately - seems like teams are not so threatened by how well they are doing. It's like their race to lose at this point. Notice how no other team had shown up when they finished the second Roadblock. Penn's hidden superpower would definitely be beneficial in a final memory task and I'm curious what the next leg's tolling task will be.

Solid Greek leg!

Penn has an eidetic memory which reallly boost them when it comes to mental tasks like memory task. Penn is definitely one of the best racer in the recent memory imo
Logged
what might have been

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52581
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:47:12 PM »
Huge thanks to Rachel for another fantastic live show!

  T H A N K    Y O U !!

        :thankyou: :yourock: :thankyou:   
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 724
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR 33 EP 8 2/15/22 LIVE COMMENTARY
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:57:09 PM »
it's also refreshing to have such interesting taskmasters like lovely souvlaki chef and the snarky priest

"Dont talk to the priest" should have been the episode's title  :lol: :lol:
Logged
what might have been
Pages: 1 [2] 3  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 