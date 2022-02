LEG 6

Kim & Penn discuss canyoning, the scary Corsican roads, and where they think Ryan & Dusty will place in the leg.Raquel & Cayla marvel at the beauty of Corsica, and Raquel discusses finding inner peace during Covid.Akbar & Sheri compare themselves to scary movie characters, and Akbar wants the chance to do a Roadblock.Akbar & Sheri insist that their relationship works, and Akbar laughs at the idea of his students making him a meme.Penn gets a hernia while paddling the kayak.Arum & Natalia feel good about their performance in the challenges, and are happy to be ahead of Ryan & Dusty.