TAR33: Ep 9: "Rock Bottom" (2/23/22)

0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

RealityFreakWill

TAR33: Ep 9: "Rock Bottom" (2/23/22)
February 09, 2022, 08:19:59 PM
Rock Bottom  Racers leave no stone unturned while looking for a clue in Thessaloniki, Greece, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Feb. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

RealityFreakWill

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lurMa1VVRe: TAR33: Ep 9: "Rock Bottom" (2/23/22)
February 09, 2022, 08:20:42 PM
The Amazing Race - Rock Bottom (Sneak Peek 1)

Racers leave no stone unturned while looking for a clue in Thessaloniki, Greece, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Feb. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lurMa1VV2f8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lurMa1VV2f8</a>

The Amazing Race - Rock Bottom (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ODY2fv0Yxv0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ODY2fv0Yxv0</a>
colav10

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 91
Re: TAR33: Ep 9: "Rock Bottom" (2/23/22)
February 16, 2022, 09:35:16 PM
Preview!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aE64y7TrqKY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aE64y7TrqKY</a>
Slowhatch

  • Amazing Detective !!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3497
Re: TAR33: Ep 9: "Rock Bottom" (2/23/22)
February 17, 2022, 03:28:11 PM
The rock task is at the Forest Theater here. No idea about the plate smashing.
Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 11926
  • R.F.F. Game Host Alenaveda's Amazing Race Game 9
Re: TAR33: Ep 9: "Rock Bottom" (2/23/22)
February 17, 2022, 04:02:39 PM
About the plates, it looks like a swichtback of the Fast Forward in Greece from TAR9.
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR33: Ep 9: "Rock Bottom" (2/23/22)
February 20, 2022, 11:16:20 PM
Two sneak peeks posted in #2!
elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR33: Ep 9: "Rock Bottom" (2/23/22)
Yesterday at 02:55:28 AM
the stone task looks so brutal but i wonder if it is not purely a 'needle in haystack' challenge and racers did something missing regardless of what the clue printed
what might have been

Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2396
Re: TAR33: Ep 9: "Rock Bottom" (2/23/22)
Today at 12:18:19 PM
Found a non-geoblocked version of the sneak peak on a different website.

Arun/Natalia have just got off the Inner Ring Road highway here, where the road sign is partially obscured by trees. Arun veered right instead of staying on the road, and Natalia was correct to say "go straight", except about 10 seconds too late. They're just 2min (1km/0.6mi) away from the Dassous Theatre, where the stone-flipping Roadblock is.

Raquel/Cayla are on the A24 heading north here, and if the scenes are in chronological order, they're actually about 5min behind Arun/Natalia!

Kim/Penn are in first at this point, although they'll be joined very soon by Arun/Natalia.
