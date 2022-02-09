Found a non-geoblocked version of the sneak peak on a different website.
Arun/Natalia have just got off the Inner Ring Road highway here
, where the road sign is partially obscured by trees. Arun veered right instead of staying on the road, and Natalia was correct to say "go straight", except about 10 seconds too late. They're just 2min (1km/0.6mi) away from the Dassous Theatre, where the stone-flipping Roadblock is.
Raquel/Cayla are on the A24 heading north here
, and if the scenes are in chronological order, they're actually about 5min behind Arun/Natalia!
Kim/Penn are in first at this point, although they'll be joined very soon by Arun/Natalia.