Jonathan Young

Age: 29Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.Current Residence:Gulfshores, Ala.Occupation: Beach service co. ownerFavorite Hobbies: Working out, spearfishing and surfing3 Words to Describe You: Endurance, devoted and mentally strongPet Peeve: Wearing shirts, people who bully others and when people are disrespectfulWhat is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Broke the Guinness World Record for most pullups with 100 lbs on my back.What is something we would never know from looking at you? I can sing an amazing rendition of The Little Mermaids Part of Your World.Who is your hero and why? Lex Luger. He is a man of God. My physical and spiritual mentor through some of the hardest times in my life.Which past Survivor will you play the game most like? OzzyWhy do you believe you can be the Sole Survivor? My athleticism will help me greatly in the challenges. My wit and charm will help me outside of the challenges. Im very strong willed and determined. I will not give up on anything.