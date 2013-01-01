Drea Wheeler

Age: 35Hometown: San Antonio, TexasCurrent Residence: Montreal, QuebecOccupation: Fitness consultantFavorite Hobbies: Working out and any kind of charity work3 Words to Describe You: Resilient, ambitious and caringPet Peeve: Dishonest peopleWhat is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Becoming an All-American Track Runner. If you are or ever have been a competitive athlete, you know the dedication, sacrifice, sweat and tears it takes to succeed. Every time I question my ability to make something happen, I look back at the girl who ran track and remember I was, and still am, that person!What is something we would never know from looking at you? I have a fear of death. I come off as super confident and strong, which I am, but deep down, I do fear the end. I think it stems from losing some very important people in my life at a young age. However, this fear doesnt cripple me; it gives me the perspective to live every day to the fullest.Who is your hero and why? My mom! As I get older, I understand how much she gave up in having me and my older sister before the age of 18. I never wanted for anything and that is because my mom worked multiple jobs to ensure that never happened. When my Pops died and left her with 5 kids, she kept going and got me into university with a full scholarship. She is the bomb dot com.Which past Survivor will you play the game most like? Kelley Wentworth. She contributes to her team and sets up alliances while still being a competitor in the competitions.Why do you believe you can be the Sole Survivor? I believe my personality, physical strength and ability to manipulate people to do what I want will help me get to the final. I am able to see where different personalities fit in my life and utilize them when it fits.