Chanelle Howell

Age: 29Hometown: Hamden, Conn.Current Residence: New York, N.Y.Occupation: Executive recruiterFavorite Hobbies: Exploring new countries, trying new cuisines and blogging about them.3 Words to Describe You: Cunning, competitive, cultured.Pet Peeve: Slow walkers. Its the New Yorker in me.What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Utilizing my recruiting skills to createa mentorship program to help young women get into professional spaces.What is something we would never know from looking at you? Im good at crunching numbersin my head!Who is your hero and why? My parents! Theyve worked so hard to build a life for my siblings and Iand set us up for success. I can never fully repay them, although I intend to try through winning the million!Which past Survivor will you play the game most like? Kim Spradlin played a perfect game, so just tryingto keep that same energy.Why do you believe you can be the Sole Survivor? Im truly a student of the game. Ive watched all the seasons,Ive studied the greats, and Ive learned the nuances. I am a subject matter expert in SURVIVOR. Aside fromhaving the toolbelt to win, my motivations will push me through the cold nights and hungry days.I want to show Black and brown girls that this game was made for us, too!