Chanelle Howell
Age: 29
Hometown: Hamden, Conn.
Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Executive recruiter
Favorite Hobbies: Exploring new countries, trying new cuisines and blogging about them.
3 Words to Describe You: Cunning, competitive, cultured.
Pet Peeve: Slow walkers. Its the New Yorker in me.
What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Utilizing my recruiting skills to create
a mentorship program to help young women get into professional spaces.
What is something we would never know from looking at you? Im good at crunching numbers
in my head!
Who is your hero and why? My parents! Theyve worked so hard to build a life for my siblings and I
and set us up for success. I can never fully repay them, although I intend to try through winning the million!
Which past Survivor will you play the game most like? Kim Spradlin played a perfect game, so just trying
to keep that same energy.
Why do you believe you can be the Sole Survivor? Im truly a student of the game. Ive watched all the seasons,
Ive studied the greats, and Ive learned the nuances. I am a subject matter expert in SURVIVOR. Aside from
having the toolbelt to win, my motivations will push me through the cold nights and hungry days.
I want to show Black and brown girls that this game was made for us, too!