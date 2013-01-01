« previous next »
Chanelle Howell

Age: 29
Hometown: Hamden, Conn.
Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Executive recruiter

Favorite Hobbies: Exploring new countries, trying new cuisines and blogging about them.

3 Words to Describe You: Cunning, competitive, cultured.

Pet Peeve: Slow walkers. Its the New Yorker in me.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Utilizing my recruiting skills to create
a mentorship program to help young women get into professional spaces.

What is something we would never know from looking at you? Im good at crunching numbers
in my head!

Who is your hero and why? My parents! Theyve worked so hard to build a life for my siblings and I
and set us up for success. I can never fully repay them, although I intend to try through winning the million!

Which past Survivor will you play the game most like? Kim Spradlin played a perfect game, so just trying
to keep that same energy.

Why do you believe you can be the Sole Survivor? Im truly a student of the game. Ive watched all the seasons,
Ive studied the greats, and Ive learned the nuances. I am a subject matter expert in SURVIVOR. Aside from
having the toolbelt to win, my motivations will push me through the cold nights and hungry days.
I want to show Black and brown girls that this game was made for us, too!
