I have heard from 19 out of the 23 recap podcasts, and 19 of them have endorsed the TAR recap podcast recap blog battle royale I have been doing every week. Because of me, it has led to a lot of the recap podcasters interacting with each other on Twitter which has been neat to see. Everybody has been actively chasing bonus points for my blog every week. Even though I haven't watched a full episode of TAR 33 yet, I feel good knowing I have helped bring the community together unexpectedly.