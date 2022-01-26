Yes.

I kind of liked the detour.

Akbar's nagging.

Not Ryan & Dusty

Arun & Natalia.

Somehow I think this is a Penn quote.

Cheese.

1. Did you enjoy the last episode?2. Best part?3. Worst part?4. Who wins Leg 6?5. Who gets Philiminated?6. Who says the title quote and why?7. When someone takes a picture of you, do you say "cheese" or something else?