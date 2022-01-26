« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Teams Get Cheesy (Leg 6 Questionnaire)  (Read 183 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline ghmorello

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
Teams Get Cheesy (Leg 6 Questionnaire)
« on: January 26, 2022, 09:42:17 PM »
1. Did you enjoy the last episode?
2. Best part?
3. Worst part?
4. Who wins Leg 6?
5. Who gets Philiminated?
6. Who says the title quote and why?
7. When someone takes a picture of you, do you say "cheese" or something else?
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5594
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
Re: Teams Get Cheesy (Leg 6 Questionnaire)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:20:10 PM »
1. Did you enjoy the last episode?
Yes

2. Best part?
Switzerland's breathtaking and beautiful scenery

3. Worst part?
Akbar always yelling at his wife. Poor Sheri, she's only trying to do her best and face her fears :(

4. Who wins Leg 6?
I'm going to go Ryan & Dusty for the three-peat

5. Who gets Philiminated?
Sadly, Arun & Natalia will be eliminated for the second time  :'(

6. Who says the title quote and why?
I think this is a production-released quote?

7. When someone takes a picture of you, do you say "cheese" or something else?
Nope, I always say SMELLY UNDIES!!!  :lol: :funny:
Logged
Some of my favorite reality shows include The Amazing Race, Survivor, Big Brother, Hunted and The Mole

Some of favorite drama series include 9-1-1, 9-11: Lone Star, The Rookie, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2191
Re: Teams Get Cheesy (Leg 6 Questionnaire)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:32:50 AM »
1. Did you enjoy the last episode? Yes.
2. Best part? I kind of liked the detour.
3. Worst part? Akbar's nagging.
4. Who wins Leg 6? Not Ryan & Dusty :funny:
5. Who gets Philiminated? Arun & Natalia.
6. Who says the title quote and why? Somehow I think this is a Penn quote. :funny:
7. When someone takes a picture of you, do you say "cheese" or something else? Cheese.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 