1. Did you enjoy the last episode?Yes
2. Best part?Switzerland's breathtaking and beautiful scenery
3. Worst part?Akbar always yelling at his wife. Poor Sheri, she's only trying to do her best and face her fears
4. Who wins Leg 6?I'm going to go Ryan & Dusty for the three-peat
5. Who gets Philiminated?Sadly, Arun & Natalia will be eliminated for the second time
6. Who says the title quote and why?I think this is a production-released quote?
7. When someone takes a picture of you, do you say "cheese" or something else?Nope, I always say SMELLY UNDIES!!!