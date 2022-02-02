Hmm, quite an egregious error by Phil and CBS: the Pit Start was at Ponte Novu, not Pont Altiani; and both bridges were built by the Genovese, not the Romans.
Also, what's up with Phil saying Corte was the capital? It's the capital of the subprefecture of Corte, but that's a tiny administrative division. The prefecture of Haute-Corse has its capital at Bastia, and the region of Corsica has its capital at Ajaccio. Corte used to be the capital of an independent Corsica in the 18th century, but that's like saying Mobile, Alabama is the "capital" (of French Louisiana, in the 18th century) when teams fly into the United States.
Yeah I was so confused by that last night