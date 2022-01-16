« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: A List of All 22 TAR Recap Podcasts That Did a Leg 3 Recap Podcast Updated:01/21  (Read 375 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
    • TARstorian.
A List of All 22 TAR Recap Podcasts That Did a Leg 3 Recap Podcast Updated:01/21
« on: January 16, 2022, 07:39:56 PM »
I uploaded this onto Reddit but figured it might be appreciated here as well.

1) NERDTAINMENT (Recording Time: 33:49)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rAAEXxKSf9E

2) The Reality Guys (Recording Time: 11:46)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6rBdcCHymU

3) Holdernes Family Vlog (Recording Time: 1:01:12)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEUBxPc26H0

4) Angelcake Entertainment (Recording Time: 13:12)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_tXQ7NirRZ0

5) Reality Realnes (Recording Time: 1:24:36)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zsmebya0itE

6) Live Reality Games (Recording Time: 46:32)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mMVY5HksDo

7) Once Upon An Island (Recording Time: 51:19)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y07G4u_F2ro

8) Rob Has A Podcast (Recording Time: 1:30:04)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-u8le80Nvk0

9) The Nullified Take (Recording Time: 53:27)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3tM88ne-z4

10) Tribal Council Blog/ReRACEables Podcast (Recording Time: 44:06)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdVAsyQst3c

11) Silent Podcasts (Recording Time: 1:19:17)

https://anchor.fm/silent-podcasts/embed/episodes/The-Amazing-Race-Season-33----Episode-3-Recap----Silent-Podcasts-e1cvio4/a-a6gpgr3

12) The CUP of Reality (Recording Time: 54:57)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQekMkHTgKo

13) Pavement Road Productions/Two and a Half Brains (Recording Time: 28:56)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVjJWj1VezE

14) Racers Recap (Recording Time: 1:10:30)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NtgUIfRAkYY

15) Lulu Lala (Recording Time: 10:41)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ai4ENkAAxI

16) #ThePitStop (Recording Time: 1:41:48)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQVQ05dUalA

17) Amazing Armchair Race a.k.a. Woodwir Cinemas (Recording Time: 11:10)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEGqzKsORd8

18) Natalia & Arun (Recording Time: 14:52)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BlRe2pLScz4

19) The Amazing Race With Jack and Cyndi (Recording Time: 28:46)

https://castbox.fm/episode/EP-6.2-%22Who-Has-This-One-In-The-Bag%22-id3493790-id458597410?country=us

20) Amazing Reviews / Formerly Hurls and Calbert (Recording Time: 1:00:16)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7qNUXvhGxg

21) Pitstop Podcast w/ Dusty and Cayla (Recording Time: 37:00)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3kAAQEcUHlo

22) JennScott TV (Recording Time: 7:12)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZ38wPZ9CuE

List of Recording Times from Shortest to Longest:

7:12

10:41

11:10

11:46

13:12

14:52

28:46

28:56

33:49

37:00

44:06

46:32

51:19

53:27

54:57

1:00:16

1:01:12

1:10:30

1:19:17

1:24:36

1:30:04

1:41:48

Seven recap podcasts crossed the one hour mark this week.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:09:26 PM by TARstorian »
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline Race2020FAN

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 43
Re: A List of Every TAR Recap Podcast That Did a Leg 3 Recap Podcast This Week
« Reply #1 on: January 19, 2022, 09:35:45 AM »
Logged

Online TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
    • TARstorian.
Re: A List of Every TAR Recap Podcast That Did a Leg 3 Recap Podcast This Week
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:08:29 PM »
Quote from: Race2020FAN on January 19, 2022, 09:35:45 AM
Cayla and Dusty have started a Podcast.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0Mz8ZELCtT0&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR2aqCnjKGugAV7dYF41Qr9f9fbnN2b0wWBxsjkZwLrgSluQvrTlyliGYas

Yeah, a bunch of the alumni all have podcasts now. Lulu & Lala, Dusty & Cayla, Holdernesses, and Arun & Natalia are all doing recaps. There were twenty-three podcasts that uploaded recaps (I only included 22 because one of the podcasters seemed a bit young and didn't feel comfortable including him in the list).
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 902
Re: A List of Every TAR Recap Podcast That Did a Leg 3 Recap Podcast This Week
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:19:09 PM »
Quote from: TARstorian on Yesterday at 09:08:29 PM
Quote from: Race2020FAN on January 19, 2022, 09:35:45 AM
Cayla and Dusty have started a Podcast.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0Mz8ZELCtT0&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR2aqCnjKGugAV7dYF41Qr9f9fbnN2b0wWBxsjkZwLrgSluQvrTlyliGYas

Yeah, a bunch of the alumni all have podcasts now. Lulu & Lala, Dusty & Cayla, Holdernesses, and Arun & Natalia are all doing recaps. There were twenty-three podcasts that uploaded recaps (I only included 22 because one of the podcasters seemed a bit young and didn't feel comfortable including him in the list).

And Caro did reaction videos for the first three legs.
Logged

Online TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
    • TARstorian.
Re: A List of Every TAR Recap Podcast That Did a Leg 3 Recap Podcast This Week
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:29:01 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 09:19:09 PM
Quote from: TARstorian on Yesterday at 09:08:29 PM
Quote from: Race2020FAN on January 19, 2022, 09:35:45 AM
Cayla and Dusty have started a Podcast.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0Mz8ZELCtT0&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR2aqCnjKGugAV7dYF41Qr9f9fbnN2b0wWBxsjkZwLrgSluQvrTlyliGYas

Yeah, a bunch of the alumni all have podcasts now. Lulu & Lala, Dusty & Cayla, Holdernesses, and Arun & Natalia are all doing recaps. There were twenty-three podcasts that uploaded recaps (I only included 22 because one of the podcasters seemed a bit young and didn't feel comfortable including him in the list).

And Caro did reaction videos for the first three legs.

I thought about including that, but I drew the line in the sand at Reaction videos. I have to stop somewhere.
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.

Offline ovalorange

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2207
Re: A List of All 22 TAR Recap Podcasts That Did a Leg 3 Recap Podcast Updated:01/21
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:39:11 PM »
This is cool and all but no one has time to listen to 23 podcasts in a week. Which ones are the ones worth checking out?
Logged

Online TARstorian

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
    • TARstorian.
Re: A List of All 22 TAR Recap Podcasts That Did a Leg 3 Recap Podcast Updated:01/21
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:35:52 PM »
Quote from: ovalorange on Yesterday at 10:39:11 PM
This is cool and all but no one has time to listen to 23 podcasts in a week. Which ones are the ones worth checking out?

Some people have time. I know a couple of people who have been in the Comments section of almost every podcast when I go to listen to a specific soundbye.

I've only been listening to each podcast for 3-5 minutes per week, but this would be my recommendation:

If you want podcasts with current contestants: Holdernesses, Dusty & Cayla, Arun & Natalia, Lulu & Lala. Holdernesses are the most detailed of the bunch.

If you want podcasts with alumni: Racers Recap, James & Will.

If you want podcasts from a production standpoint: Live Reality Games as one of the co-hosts Bill created the -original- TAR Canada called The Amazing Hunt.

If you want a podcast that summarizes the episode for you briefly if there's no way you can watch it: Angelcake Entertainment

If you want a podcast that is short and sweet and entertaining: Amazing Armchair Race and The Reality Guys

If you want a podcast that does live podcasts and interacts with the chat room viewers frequently: Reality Realnesss, Nerdtainment

If you want a podcast from a minority perspective: Silent Podcasts, The CUP of Reality

If you want a podcast that feels like friends chatting and happen to have the 'record' button on: Tribal Council Blog/ReRACEables, Pavement Road Productions

If you want a podcast that has clean production value: RobHasAPodcast and The Nullified Take

If you want a podcast that constantly references Rob & Amber every. single. time. : Once Upon An Island.
Logged
I have been to over 40 countries. I have met Phil Keoghan, Jon Montgomery, Allan Wu, Elise and Bertram in person. I visited Joe & Bill in Hawaii, JK & Mike in Singapore, and Rovilson in Manila. Attended TAR 28 and 29 finales.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 