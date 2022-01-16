This is cool and all but no one has time to listen to 23 podcasts in a week. Which ones are the ones worth checking out?



Some people have time. I know a couple of people who have been in the Comments section of almost every podcast when I go to listen to a specific soundbye.I've only been listening to each podcast for 3-5 minutes per week, but this would be my recommendation:If you want podcasts with current contestants: Holdernesses, Dusty & Cayla, Arun & Natalia, Lulu & Lala. Holdernesses are the most detailed of the bunch.If you want podcasts with alumni: Racers Recap, James & Will.If you want podcasts from a production standpoint: Live Reality Games as one of the co-hosts Bill created the -original- TAR Canada called The Amazing Hunt.If you want a podcast that summarizes the episode for you briefly if there's no way you can watch it: Angelcake EntertainmentIf you want a podcast that is short and sweet and entertaining: Amazing Armchair Race and The Reality GuysIf you want a podcast that does live podcasts and interacts with the chat room viewers frequently: Reality Realnesss, NerdtainmentIf you want a podcast from a minority perspective: Silent Podcasts, The CUP of RealityIf you want a podcast that feels like friends chatting and happen to have the 'record' button on: Tribal Council Blog/ReRACEables, Pavement Road ProductionsIf you want a podcast that has clean production value: RobHasAPodcast and The Nullified TakeIf you want a podcast that constantly references Rob & Amber every. single. time. : Once Upon An Island.