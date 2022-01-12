1. Did you enjoy the last episode?Yes
2. Best part?Both of the Detour tasks
3. Worst part?Not seeing the popping the bung task in Luss
4. Will you miss any of the teams that didn't make it back?Caro & Ray
5. Who will win this leg of the Race?This is a complete guess, but Im going to go with Dusty & Ryan
6. Who will be Philiminated?This is also a random guess, but Im going to go with Akbar & Sherri
7. Who says the title quote and why?Phil Keoghan will say the quote, just before he starts the teams off for the second go at a race around the world!
8. Did you have to restart anything and if so, why?If I needed to restart any of my school work, because I wasnt happy with it