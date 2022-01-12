« previous next »
Teams Are Ready To Restart (Leg 4 Questions)
« on: January 12, 2022, 09:18:53 PM »
1. Did you enjoy the last episode?
2. Best part?
3. Worst part?
4. Will you miss any of the teams that didn't make it back?
5. Who will win this leg of the Race?
6. Who will be Philiminated?
7. Who says the title quote and why?
8. Did you have to restart anything and if so, why?
Re: Teams Are Ready To Restart (Leg 4 Questions)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:53:29 PM »
1. Did you enjoy the last episode?
Yes.
2. Best part?
I liked the Kilts detour.
3. Worst part?
No Luss.
4. Will you miss any of the teams that didn't make it back?
I wanted to see more of Anthony & Spencer.
5. Who will win this leg of the Race?
I think I'll go for Dusty & Ryan.
6. Who will be Philiminated?
The Singing Cops.
7. Who says the title quote and why?
It's a Phil quote.
8. Did you have to restart anything and if so, why?
Lots of things. Some of them are due to the virus.
Re: Teams Are Ready To Restart (Leg 4 Questions)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:50:06 AM »
1. Did you enjoy the last episode?
Yes

2. Best part?
Both of the Detour tasks

3. Worst part?
Not seeing the popping the bung task in Luss

4. Will you miss any of the teams that didn't make it back?
Caro & Ray

5. Who will win this leg of the Race?
This is a complete guess, but Im going to go with Dusty & Ryan

6. Who will be Philiminated?
This is also a random guess, but Im going to go with Akbar & Sherri

7. Who says the title quote and why?
Phil Keoghan will say the quote, just before he starts the teams off for the second go at a race around the world!

8. Did you have to restart anything and if so, why?
If I needed to restart any of my school work, because I wasnt happy with it  :lol: :funny:
