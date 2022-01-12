1. Did you enjoy the last episode?

Yes.

2. Best part?

I liked the Kilts detour.

3. Worst part?

No Luss.

4. Will you miss any of the teams that didn't make it back?

I wanted to see more of Anthony & Spencer.

5. Who will win this leg of the Race?

I think I'll go for Dusty & Ryan.

6. Who will be Philiminated?

The Singing Cops.

7. Who says the title quote and why?

It's a Phil quote.

8. Did you have to restart anything and if so, why?

Lots of things. Some of them are due to the virus.