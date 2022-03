Quite a bit of running on Leg 9. It's about 750m/820yd from the carpark at the Heptapyrgion to the Trigonion Tower (Detour decision), another 1.2km/1,300yd to Cafe Jasmine (break 'em), and finally 2.5km/1.6mi to the White Tower (Pit Stop), depending on which path you take.



Arun/Natalia ended up running around the Heptapyrgion aimlessly instead of trying to get to Trigonion Tower (a different location). So much for Natalia's strategy of "there's a path here!".