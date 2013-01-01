1. Did you like the season premiere?I have mixed feelings. I enjoyed London as a location and seeing the city in the both night & day and also in the rain! However, I did feel like that the tasks were a little bit too easy for TAR
2. Which episode you liked the most, first or second? Why? I liked the first episode more, only because I got to see London (one of my favorite cities in the world and one I really wanna visit) and because I felt the tasks weren't as easy as they were in the second episode
3. Which team performance surprised you?Raquel & Cayla. I didn't expect them to be so strong in both legs! I can't wait to see how far they'll continue to go in the competition
4. And which one disappointed you?Taylor & Isaiah. I found them quite boring in terms of entertainment, but also was disappointed in their leg placements
5. Who's going to win the leg?This is a complete guess, but I'm going to go with Raquel & Cayla!
6. And which team is going home?In realistic terms, all teams will be going home, because filming was suspended at the of Leg 3! . But, in terms of who's going to be eliminated in terms of the competition, I'm going to guess Connie & Sam
7. The title quote belongs to...I think it's a Roadblock question, so I suppose everybody will say it?
8. How many times did you have it in the bag?Not that often actually! Maybe when I went for a job interview on a Wednesday and then told I got the job on the Thursday?