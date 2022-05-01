Anthony & Spencer and Ryan & Dusty find their clues in 5th and 6th. Taylor & Isaiah, Mike & Moe, Akbar & Sheri and Arun & Natalia and 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th. Connie & Sam are dead last with a non-shortcut.Connie & Sam talk about their family life and coaching experience with emphasis on raising a wonderfully talented and disciplined orphan.Raq & Cayla get to Buckingham Palace first. DETOUR! Artist Den or DigibenIn Artist Den, teams must assemble a mural to receive their next clue. In Digiben, teams must find Bobby in Parliament Square, Big Ben, Little Ben, and Digiben.First five teams who grabbed clues start the Detour in different directions. Meanwhile, Connie & Sam just arrive.Lulu & Lala don't know the way to Buckingham Palace at night.