Author Topic: TAR 3 Legends Flo, Zach, and Ken Join RTV Warriors For An Interview  (Read 45 times)

TAR 3 Legends Flo, Zach, and Ken Join RTV Warriors For An Interview
Yesterday at 10:59:49 PM
With all of the TAR 3 episode podcasts now released, we have a very special surprise for everyone! Over six months ago Michael and I recorded an interview with Flo, Zach, and Ken prior to recording our TAR 3 episode podcasts! We hope you enjoy one of the best interviews (if not the best) interview we have ever done.

Thanks so much to Ken for finally giving in and setting this all up after me bugging him for over eight years for an interview.

https://rtvwarriors.podbean.com/e/amazing-race-3-interview/
