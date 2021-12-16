« previous next »
TAR 33 Articles/Media/Press

TAR 33 Articles/Media/Press
December 16, 2021, 01:07:13 AM
Aside from the cast reveal which has its own, feel free to do a catch up here of any articles re TAR 33 and ongoing. Thanks team!




https://www.realitytvworld.com/news/the-amazing-race-producers-reveal-how-they-safely-filmed-global-race-during-pandemic-30425.php
Re: TAR 33 Articles/Media/Press
January 01, 2022, 01:20:59 AM
https://www.forbes.com/sites/anneeaston/2021/12/31/the-amazing-race-returns-after-pandemic-hiatus-with-surprising-new-intensity-say-series-creators/

My favorite bit  :hfive:

<<Doganieri also points to an evolution when it comes to social media, explaining, we have a lot of people around the world that take pictures of the contestants while we're filming. We used to say, Please don't take any pictures. We didn't want to spoil anything. Now we've embraced it. You just can't stop it. Everybody's got a camera, everybody has a phone, and now we embrace it.

Van Munster jumps in to say, It's free publicity. That's what it is. That's how you have to look at it.>>
Re: TAR 33 Articles/Media/Press
January 01, 2022, 01:24:00 AM
Re: TAR 33 Articles/Media/Press
January 05, 2022, 12:36:42 PM
https://ew.com/tv/amazing-race-season-33-phil-keoghan-premiere-covid/

Phil Keoghan says new Amazing Race is a 'mystery tour' due to COVID
The host explains how they managed to film a race around the world in a pandemic.


By Dalton Ross
January 05, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST
Re: TAR 33 Articles/Media/Press
January 07, 2022, 09:02:01 PM
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19

More here:

https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/TV/2022/01/05/Amazing-Race-Season-33-COVID/960164132577

Re: TAR 33 Articles/Media/Press
January 08, 2022, 06:10:36 PM
Re: TAR 33 Articles/Media/Press
January 17, 2022, 07:39:59 PM
Re: TAR 33 Articles/Media/Press
January 18, 2022, 11:12:25 PM
Re: TAR 33 Articles/Media/Press
Today at 10:51:56 AM
Is this the right place? This could definitely affect TAR to come https://deadline.com/2022/02/the-amazing-race-creator-bertram-van-munster-fraud-lawsuit-new-media-collective-leigh-collier-1234927952/

"The co-creator of The Amazing Race could find himself in a mad dash for the courthouse due to a fraud lawsuit filed Monday.

Ex-CBS and Warner Bros executive Leigh Collier is alleging that Bertram van Munster formed and then dissolved production company New Media Collective with her.

Thats the most innocuous part.

More ruinously, Collier is also claiming that the Emmy-winning producer went on to re-create the entity behind her back. Quoting a New Media Collective press releases boasts of having closed over $62 million in production deals, Collier is legally nettled, to say the least."
