Is this the right place? This could definitely affect TAR to come https://deadline.com/2022/02/the-amazing-race-creator-bertram-van-munster-fraud-lawsuit-new-media-collective-leigh-collier-1234927952/
"The co-creator of The Amazing Race could find himself in a mad dash for the courthouse due to a fraud lawsuit filed Monday.
Ex-CBS and Warner Bros executive Leigh Collier is alleging that Bertram van Munster formed and then dissolved production company New Media Collective with her.
Thats the most innocuous part.
More ruinously, Collier is also claiming that the Emmy-winning producer went on to re-create the entity behind her back. Quoting a New Media Collective press releases boasts of having closed over $62 million in production deals, Collier is legally nettled, to say the least."