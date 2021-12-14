« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Beyond The Edge  (Read 924 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5603
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
Beyond The Edge
« on: December 14, 2021, 05:10:06 AM »
A new show is coming to CBS!

“Beyond the Edge” a new “celebrity-spinoff of Survivor”, coming to CBS sometime in Spring 2022!  :conf: :cheer: :woohoo:

Quote
CBS is sending celebrities into the wild. As first reported by TMZ, the Eye network is believed to be working on a new reality series to air this spring, which Variety has learned will be titled “Beyond the Edge.” The show would pit celebs in a “Survivor”-like battle of strategy, wits and muscle.

The network is officially declining comment on the news. But the project, believed to have been shot in Bocas del Toro, Panama, in September and October this year, will — according to TMZ — feature contestants including Colton Underwood (“The Bachelor”), former NBA star Metta World Peace, former NFL star Ray Lewis, Jodie Sweetin (“Full House”), Eboni K. Williams (“Real Housewives of New York”) and model Paulina Porizkova.

Although details beyond that are slim, Variety hears that producers include Renegade 83, the company behind “Naked and Afraid.” Renegade 83’s earlier shows include “Blind Date” and “The Surreal Life” — so it knows a thing or two about “celebs” interacting and living together in close quarters.

This may be the closest thing CBS has come to producing a celebrity version of “Survivor,” although it’s clearly not that since it comes from different auspices. But the Eye network has already produced celeb versions of “Big Brother” — as a matter of fact, the next “Celebrity Big Brother” premieres in February as counterprogramming to the Olympics.

“Beyond the Edge” also sounds a bit like “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here,” a British reality format that has been a smash hit in the U.K., but failed to catch on in the U.S. despite attempts by ABC (in 2003) and NBC (2009) to adapt the series here. (Coincidentally, CBS sued ABC in 2003 in an attempt to halt “I’m a Celebrity,” arguing that it was a rip-off of “Survivor.” But a judge ultimately allowed that show to move forward.)

https://variety.com/2021/tv/news/beyond-the-edge-cbs-celebrity-survivor-1235129380/
« Last Edit: December 14, 2021, 05:15:31 AM by BourkieBoy »
Logged
RIP Shane Warne (1969-2022)

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5603
  • I'm a Reality Television Nerd!
Re: Beyond The Edge
« Reply #1 on: December 14, 2021, 05:15:02 AM »
Logged
RIP Shane Warne (1969-2022)

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4194
  • An original TARfly
Re: Beyond The Edge
« Reply #2 on: February 03, 2022, 02:23:19 AM »
CBS announcement of Beyond the Edge, including cast and charity each is competing for.premieres March16th, after Survivor.

http://www.thefutoncritic.com/news/2022/02/02/cbs-announces-new-reality-series-beyond-the-edge-the-most-intense-celebrity-adventure-challenge-ever-attempted-premiering-wednesday-march-16-407422/20220202cbs01/

Lauren Alaina
Country superstar
Charity: The Next Door

Ray Lewis
Super Bowl MVP
Charity: Johns Hopkins Children's Center

Craig Morgan
Country superstar
Charity: Operation Finally Home

Metta World Peace
NBA champion
Charity: The Artest University

Paulina Porizkova
Supermodel
Charity: ACLU Foundation

Mike Singletary
NFL legend
Charity: Changing Our Perspective

Jodie Sweetin
Actress
Charity: Girls Inc.

Colton Underwood
Television personality
Charity: Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation

Eboni K. Williams
Television personality
Charity: Safe Horizons
« Last Edit: February 09, 2022, 04:52:20 AM by theschnauzers »
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25006
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Beyond The Edge
« Reply #3 on: February 26, 2022, 06:53:13 PM »


CBS ANNOUNCES NEW REALITY SERIES BEYOND THE EDGE, THE MOST INTENSE CELEBRITY ADVENTURE CHALLENGE EVER ATTEMPTED, PREMIERING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16



 CBS today announced the new reality series BEYOND THE EDGE, which features nine celebrities trading their worlds of luxury to live in the dangerous jungles of Panama, where they face off in epic adventures and endure the most brutal conditions, as they push themselves to go far beyond their comfort zone. From the producers of Naked and Afraid comes the most intense celebrity adventure ever attempted, where only teamwork, perseverance and finding the inner strength they never knew they possessed can get them through another day and raise money for their chosen charities. BEYOND THE EDGE will premiere Wednesday, March 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. SHOWTIME Sports announcer Mauro Ranallo hosts.

The nine celebrities who will brave the Panama jungle in BEYOND THE EDGE are country superstar Lauren Alaina, Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis, country superstar Craig Morgan, NBA champion Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, NFL legend Mike Singletary, actress Jodie Sweetin (Full House, Fuller House) and television personalities Colton Underwood (The Bachelor) and Eboni K. Williams (The Real Housewives of New York City).

For two weeks, the celebrities will see if they have the grit to withstand torrential downpours, scorching heat and deadly wildlife while living in the exotic Panama jungle. There wont be any judges or eliminations  instead, each celebrity must rely on their inner fortitude, physical ability, and courage, and have faith in their teammates to endure in the wild. For each day they last, and every grueling adventure challenge they win with their team, the celebrities will raise more money for their charities. If a player reaches their breaking point, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home. At the end of the 14 days, the top two earners will go head to head in one final adventure, to see who can become the BEYOND THE EDGE champion and take home the most money for their charity.

BEYOND THE EDGE is the most extreme celebrity format ever attempted, said executive producer Greg Goldman. The day before we started principal photography, all of the producers looked at each other with the sinking feeling that this celebrity cast might see where they were living for up to two weeks  the harsh jungles of Panama  and just bolt. To the contrary, we were amazed by how these icons pushed themselves to their breaking points, showing incredible mental fortitude and physical tenacity. And all for an incredible cause: to raise money for charities that are near and dear to their hearts.
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25006
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Beyond The Edge
« Reply #4 on: February 26, 2022, 06:56:06 PM »


Mauro Ranallo, Host

BEYOND THE EDGE is hosted by SHOWTIME Sports announcer Mauro Ranallo, who made history as the first sports broadcaster ever to call every major combat sport on national television: boxing, kickboxing, MMA and professional wrestling. Ranallo currently announces SHOWTIME boxing and Bellator MMA matches.
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25006
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Beyond The Edge
« Reply #5 on: February 26, 2022, 06:57:49 PM »


Lauren Alaina

Country superstar

Charity: The Next Door
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25006
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Beyond The Edge
« Reply #6 on: February 26, 2022, 06:59:36 PM »


Ray Lewis

Super Bowl MVP

Charity: Johns Hopkins Childrens Center
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25006
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Beyond The Edge
« Reply #7 on: February 26, 2022, 07:01:23 PM »


Craig Morgan

Country superstar

Charity: Operation Finally Home
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25006
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Beyond The Edge
« Reply #8 on: February 26, 2022, 07:03:05 PM »


Metta World Peace

NBA champion

Charity: The Artest University
« Last Edit: February 26, 2022, 07:07:36 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25006
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Beyond The Edge
« Reply #9 on: February 26, 2022, 07:06:46 PM »


Paulina Porizkova

Supermodel

Charity: ACLU Foundation

Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25006
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Beyond The Edge
« Reply #10 on: February 26, 2022, 07:09:08 PM »


Mike Singletary

NFL legend

Charity: Changing Our Perspective
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25006
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Beyond The Edge
« Reply #11 on: February 26, 2022, 07:17:44 PM »


Jodie Sweetin

Actress

Charity: Girls Inc.
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25006
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Beyond The Edge
« Reply #12 on: February 26, 2022, 07:19:37 PM »


Colton Underwood

Television personality

Charity: Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25006
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Beyond The Edge
« Reply #13 on: February 26, 2022, 07:21:19 PM »


Eboni K. Williams

Television personality

Charity: Safe Horizons

Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25006
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Beyond The Edge
« Reply #14 on: March 11, 2022, 02:41:40 PM »
Episode 1: This Is Not My Comfort Zone

NINE CELEBRITIES SET UP SHELTER IN THE PANAMA JUNGLE AND EMBARK ON AN INTENSE, MUDDY ADVENTURE CHALLENGE, ON THE SEASON PREMIERE OF BEYOND THE EDGE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16



 This Is Not My Comfort Zone  The nine celebrities set up a shelter in the Panama jungle, only to have host Mauro Ranallo divide them into two teams to embark on their first intense, muddy adventure challenge. When one celebrity finds herself in danger as she continues to sink into the mud bog, she must put her faith in a teammate to reach safety, on the series premiere of BEYOND THE EDGE, Wednesday March 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

For two weeks, the celebrities will see if they have the grit to withstand torrential downpours, scorching heat and deadly wildlife while living in the exotic Panama jungle. There wont be any judges or eliminations  instead, each celebrity must rely on their inner fortitude, physical ability, and courage, and have faith in their teammates to endure in the wild. For each day they last, and every grueling adventure challenge they win with their team, the celebrities will raise more money for their charities. If a player reaches their breaking point, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home. At the end of the 14 days, the top two earners will go head to head in one final adventure, to see who can become the BEYOND THE EDGE champion and take home the most money for their charity.
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25006
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Beyond The Edge
« Reply #15 on: March 14, 2022, 01:17:27 PM »
Beyond The Edge - This Is Not My Comfort Zone (Sneak Peek 1)

The nine celebrities set up a shelter in the Panama jungle, only to have host Mauro Ranallo divide them into two teams to embark on their first intense, muddy adventure challenge. When one celebrity finds herself in danger as she continues to sink into the mud bog, she must put her faith in a teammate to reach safety, on the series premiere of BEYOND THE EDGE, Wednesday March 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eiBJdMBrSdw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eiBJdMBrSdw</a>

Beyond The Edge - This Is Not My Comfort Zone (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0DKKSPKOTwI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0DKKSPKOTwI</a>

Beyond The Edge - This Is Not My Comfort Zone (Sneak Peek 3)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mjpgfZMMmzI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mjpgfZMMmzI</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 25006
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: Beyond The Edge
« Reply #16 on: March 14, 2022, 03:14:26 PM »
Beyond the Edge Series Premiere Preview

A behind-the-scenes look at the most intense celebrity adventure ever attempted, the new CBS reality series "Beyond the Edge." Nine celebrities will endure brutal conditions as they live in the dangerous jungles of Panama and face off in epic adventures to raise money for their chosen charities. "Beyond the Edge" premieres Wednesday, March 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0XlFnJ-8GLg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0XlFnJ-8GLg</a>
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52635
  • TAR Detective
Re: Beyond The Edge
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:45:10 PM »
Tonights the night! Right after Survivor. Let's give it a go and if anyone wants to discuss/comment go for it! If it looks really good and there is interest I can make a "real" place for it.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 