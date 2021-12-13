And The Nominees Are...



Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture



Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard



Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role



Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth



Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role



Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos



Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role



Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog



Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role



Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing



Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture



Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix: Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings



TELEVISION



Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series



The Handmaids Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone



Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series



Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession



Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series



Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaids Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show



Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series



The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso



Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series



Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso



Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series



Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso



Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series



Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown



Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series



Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown



Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series



Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game



Lifetime Achievement Award



Helen Mirren