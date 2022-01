Taylor & Isaiah

Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBSTaylor Green-Jones (L) and Isaiah Green-Jones (R), YouTube sensations from Portland, Oregon.Married couple Taylor, 38, and Isaiah, 31, went viral for their use of a flash mob in their 2019 wedding. Though they have only been to Mexico, they hope to slip under the radar to dance their way to the final leg.Link: https://parade.com/1306902/mikebloom/the-amazing-race-33-cast/#gallery_1306902-12