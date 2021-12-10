« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR33: Ryan Ferguson & Dusty Harris (Best Friends)  (Read 298 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24781
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR33: Ryan Ferguson & Dusty Harris (Best Friends)
« on: December 10, 2021, 04:04:55 PM »



Photo Credit: Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Ryan & Dusty

Ryan Ferguson (L) and Dusty Harris (R), best friends from Columbia, Missouri.

Ryan, 37, and Dusty, 38, met in junior high and became fast friends. Unfortunately their relationship was put on pause when Ryan was wrongly convicted for a crime he did not commit, spending 10 years behind bars. The two are using this opportunity to make up for lost time as they race around the world.

Link: https://parade.com/1306902/mikebloom/the-amazing-race-33-cast/#gallery_1306902-11
« Last Edit: December 16, 2021, 09:55:44 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24781
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR33: Ryan Ferguson & Dusty Harris (Best Friends)
« Reply #1 on: December 11, 2021, 04:22:32 PM »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24781
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR33: Ryan Ferguson & Dusty Harris (Best Friends)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:03:07 PM »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 