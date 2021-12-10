Photo Credit: Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBSRyan & Dusty
Ryan Ferguson (L) and Dusty Harris (R), best friends from Columbia, Missouri.
Ryan, 37, and Dusty, 38, met in junior high and became fast friends. Unfortunately their relationship was put on pause when Ryan was wrongly convicted for a crime he did not commit, spending 10 years behind bars. The two are using this opportunity to make up for lost time as they race around the world.
