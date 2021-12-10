Photo Credit: Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBSMichael & Moe
Michael Norwood (L) and Armonde Moe Badger (R), singing police officers from Buffalo, New York.
Michael, 36, and Moe, 42, may be two different sizes, but they find harmony due to their shared passion for their careers and music. Michael prepared for the race perhaps the most out of any contestant, doing his homework as well as losing 50 pounds in the lead-up.
Link: https://parade.com/1306902/mikebloom/the-amazing-race-33-cast/#gallery_1306902-9