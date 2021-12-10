« previous next »
TAR33: Michael Norwood & Armonde "Moe" Badger (Singing Police Officers)

Re: TAR33: Michael Norwood & Armonde "Moe" Badger (Singing Police Officers)
Photo Credit: Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Michael & Moe

Michael Norwood (L) and Armonde Moe Badger (R), singing police officers from Buffalo, New York.

Michael, 36, and Moe, 42, may be two different sizes, but they find harmony due to their shared passion for their careers and music. Michael prepared for the race perhaps the most out of any contestant, doing his homework as well as losing 50 pounds in the lead-up.

Link: https://parade.com/1306902/mikebloom/the-amazing-race-33-cast/#gallery_1306902-9
Re: TAR33: Michael Norwood & Armonde "Moe" Badger (Singing Police Officers)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:48:04 PM »
Moe and family will be on Family Feud September 28

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChnGPNxBQ4x/?hl=en
