TAR33: Mariana "Lulu" Gonzalez & Marissa "Lala" Gonzalez (Twin Sisters)
« on: December 10, 2021, 03:54:04 PM »



Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Lulu & Lala

Mariana "Lulu" Gonzalez (L) and Marissa "Lala" Gonzalez (R), twins and radio hosts from North Bergen, New Jersey.

Lulu and Lala, both 37, work for iHeart Radio and are ready to step away from the studio. They hope their connection as twins will keep them in step during the many steps they'll take around the world. Their five years of work at a hardware store also makes them not afraid to get their hands dirty (though perhaps that's more appropriate for another Phil Keoghan show).

Link: https://parade.com/1306902/mikebloom/the-amazing-race-33-cast/#gallery_1306902-8
Re: TAR33: Mariana "Lulu" Gonzalez & Marissa "Lala" Gonzalez (Twin Sisters)
Re: TAR33: Mariana "Lulu" Gonzalez & Marissa "Lala" Gonzalez (Twin Sisters)
