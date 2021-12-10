« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR33: Penn Holderness & Kim Holderness (Married Internet Personalities)  (Read 196 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24768
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR33: Penn Holderness & Kim Holderness (Married Internet Personalities)
« on: December 10, 2021, 03:46:24 PM »



Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Penn & Kim

Kim Holderness (L) and Penn Holderness (R), internet personalities from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Kim, 45, and Penn, 47, took a leap of faith when they quit their jobs as news anchors to become YouTube creators. It was a risk that paid off, as their viral videos like "Christmas Jammies" have earned them millions of followers. They've left their famous family behind to explore their relationship in a new way on the race.

Link: https://parade.com/1306902/mikebloom/the-amazing-race-33-cast/#gallery_1306902-7
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:27:19 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24768
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR33: Penn Holderness & Kim Holderness (Married Internet Personalities)
« Reply #1 on: December 11, 2021, 04:18:19 PM »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:28:08 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline redskevin88

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2167
Re: TAR33: Penn Holderness & Kim Holderness (Married Internet Personalities)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:48:05 AM »
Some interesting facts about the Holderness here.
https://theholdernessfamily.com/were-on-the-amazing-race/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 