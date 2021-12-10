« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR33: Connie Grenier & Sam Grenier (Married)  (Read 308 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24785
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR33: Connie Grenier & Sam Grenier (Married)
« on: December 10, 2021, 03:41:03 PM »

Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS


Connie & Sam

Connie Greiner (R) and Sam Greiner (L), a married couple from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Connie, 37, and Sam, 39, are ready for the Wednesday Night Lights of The Amazing Race. High school football coach Sam has not had his team win a championship in 60 years, but he's hoping to earn one on the race. He and Connie are running for their family, including their star quarterback student who they brought into their home years ago.

Link: https://parade.com/1306902/mikebloom/the-amazing-race-33-cast/#gallery_1306902-6
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:26:12 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24785
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR33: Connie Grenier & Sam Grenier (Married)
« Reply #1 on: December 11, 2021, 04:17:18 PM »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:26:59 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24785
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR33: Connie Grenier & Sam Grenier (Married)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:27:40 PM »
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 