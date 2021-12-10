Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBSConnie & Sam
Connie Greiner (R) and Sam Greiner (L), a married couple from Charlotte, North Carolina.
Connie, 37, and Sam, 39, are ready for the Wednesday Night Lights of The Amazing Race. High school football coach Sam has not had his team win a championship in 60 years, but he's hoping to earn one on the race. He and Connie are running for their family, including their star quarterback student who they brought into their home years ago.
