Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Arun & Natalia

Arun Kumar (L) and Natalia Kumar (R), father and daughter from Detroit, Michigan.Arun, 56, and Natalia, 28, are Day 1 fans of The Amazing Race, living their dream by coming onto the show. Arun grew up in India, hoping his worldliness will give him a leg up. Natalia went onto the show intending to get a nice early wedding gift of one million dollars for her upcoming nupitals.Link: https://parade.com/1306902/mikebloom/the-amazing-race-33-cast/#gallery_1306902-4