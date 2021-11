The Amazing Race 2022 Terms and ConditionsEureka Productions Pty Ltd (“Eureka”) described here as the “Producers” or “Eureka”, is selecting participants for the television program entitled The Amazing Race Australia (the “Program”) for broadcast on Network Ten Pty Limited, (Network).We are applying for selection as a participant couple in the Program.We have read and we understand fully the contents of this application and we agree to all the terms and conditions set out below.The ‘Producers’ includes each person reviewing and receiving my application for selection in the Program, who is an employee, contractor or agent of Eureka, their Affiliates and or the Network.We acknowledge and agree that our obligations and promises under these terms and conditions are joint and several.We are both 18 years of age or older, or will be 18 by the proposed filming date.We are either an Australian citizen or have been a permanent resident in Australia for at least 2 years.We are applying in our personal and private capacity and we represent and warrant that neither of us are an employee of, or in any way associated with, any news or media outlet, including any web based media outlet, either in Australia or elsewhere.Now and during the past 2 years, neither of us have been an employee, officer, director or agent of Eureka, the Network or their associates or Affiliates and neither is any member of our immediate families or anyone living at our residential address.Neither of us have any current or prior criminal charges, convictions or claims of any kind whatsoever, nor any AVOs or DVOs sought or granted against either of us (whether interim or otherwise), other than those we have disclosed to Eureka in writing in the application form. On and from the date of us submitting this application, if any criminal charge, conviction or claim is alleged or brought against either of us, we agree to immediately inform the Eureka.Our application does not constitute entry into a relationship or association of any kind with the Producers and we agree that we will receive no payment for our possible participation in the selection process.We understand that we can discontinue our participation in the selection process at any time. If we discontinue our participation in the selection process or refuse to undertake any activity during the course of the selection process, we agree that we will no longer be an applicant for participation in the Program but the terms and conditions of this application will continue to apply to us.The Producers have no obligation to select us to participate in any stage of the process or in the Program in their sole and absolute discretion.The Producers may disqualify us at any time from participation in any stage of the selection process or the Program without providing any reasons to us.If we are selected to participate in the Program, then we confirm that we will be available for approximately 7 weeks’ commitment.If we are selected to participate in the Program, we agree:(a) to undertake any medical examination, psychological test, examination and/or interview, including screening for drugs, prohibited substances and communicable diseases, at times and places determined by the Producers and to provide all medical and other information requested by any person appointed by the Producers to carry out such examination, test or screening;(b) to sign all documents (including agreements, waivers and releases) required by the Producers including but not limited to a Participant Agreement; and(c) to make ourselves available at the times and places required by the Producers to participate in the Program and in any publicity for the Program.(d) to consent to the Producers making such enquiries as they think fit concerning us and our identities, background or history with the Police or any other authority or organisation.We confirm that we are in good physical and mental health and that we do not know of any medical, psychological or other condition that could affect or prevent our participation in the selection process or the Program.We are fully vaccinated against COVID 19 and have relevant documents to prove thisWe assert and warrant that neither of us is a user of any prohibited drug or substance.For good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged:(a) You agree that the Producer, the Network and their Affiliates and/or sub-licensees may film, record and/or photograph you, on any medium, at any place during the selection process (“Recordings”).(b) You acknowledge and agree that all intellectual property rights (including copyright) in the Recordings and in any photographs, recordings, works and other subject matter in which intellectual property rights subsist, created by you (whether alone or with any other persons), or which you are involved in creating in relation to the selection process and/or the Program and/or provided by you for use in connection with the application for the Program and otherwise in connection with the Program and/or in which you appear, including photographs and audio-visual recordings (taken or produced on any device, including without limitation mobiles) (“Copyright Works”) are the sole and absolute property of Eureka. For the avoidance of doubt, the Producers may broadcast, make available, communicate, repeat, exploit, modify and otherwise exercise all rights in the Program, the Recordings, the Copyright Works, or any part of the foregoing, in any media (now known or hereafter devised), worldwide, on any number of occasions, without additional payment to you.(c) To the extent you hold any rights in the Recordings and Copyright Works, you hereby assign to Eureka all right, title and interest (including all existing and future intellectual property rights including copyright) in the Recordings and the Copyright Works.(d) You acknowledge and agree that Eureka has the unrestricted right to use your name, voice, likeness and biographical material, without payment to You, in all media (now known or hereafter devised), including without limitation in connection with the Program, Recordings and Copyright Works, worldwide in perpetuity.(e) You acknowledge and agree that you do not have any right to, nor authorise anyone else to, use, exploit, reproduce or otherwise benefit from the Copyright Works, in any media (now known or hereafter devised), including without limitation television, print, online, radio, podcasts, digital, mobile, social media and other platforms, at any time, without the Producers prior written consent.(f) To the extent permitted by law, you consent to Eureka, its Affiliates and sub-licensees doing or authorising the doing of any act or making or authorising the making of any omission (whether occurring before or after this consent is given) anywhere in the world which may infringe any or all moral rights in relation to the Recordings and Copyright Works, including:(i) the right of integrity of authorship and performership (that is, not to have a work or performance subjected to derogatory treatment);(ii) the right of attribution of authorship or performership of a work; and(iii) the right not to have authorship or performership of a work falsely attributed,which are rights created by the Copyright Act 1968 (Cth) and any other similar right capable of protection under laws of any applicable jurisdiction.(g) Your appearance in connection with the Program may be edited at Eureka’ discretion.(h) You warrant that: (i) the Copyright Works are original to you; (ii) you have not copied any part of the Copyright Works from another source; (iii) the Copyright Works do not infringe any third party rights or incur liability for any residual or other payment to any third party; (iv) you have obtained the consent of any other people in the Copyright Works to allow the exercise of all rights in the Copyright Works in all media, worldwide, in perpetuity; and (v) you have complied with all laws and regulations in relation to your activities pursuant to these terms and conditions.(i) You will do all things reasonably requested by Eureka to enable Eureka to exploit and further assure the rights assigned and consents granted under these terms and conditions.(j) For the avoidance of doubt, all references to the “Program” include promotional and publicity materials for the Program.(k) The Producers may edit the Recording and Copyright Works in any way and may synchronise the audio from the Recording and/or Copyright Works with other visual images and the vision from the Recording and/or Copyright Works with other audio.(l) You agree not to make any application to a court of law which could result in delaying the selection process in any place or at any time or the production, exhibition or exploitation of the Program and that this paragraph is fundamental to your being permitted by the Producers to participate in the selection process and the Program. Eureka and its Affiliates are a multiple platform media company in Australia with a presence across broadcast television, online, social media, podcasts and magazine and newspaper publishing. The rights granted under this Agreement to Eureka are also granted to the Network’s Affiliates and sub-licensees.(m) “Affiliates” means a company in which Eureka, the Network or their related body corporate (as that term is defined in the Corporations Act) has:(i) a significant commercial relationship or other significant power to influence its business and affairs; and(ii) a direct or indirect equity holding, including convertible securities.We acknowledge that it is essential to the Producers that all matters concerning the selection process and the Program are kept absolutely confidential. We understand that we may obtain information about the selection process, the production of the Program, publicity and promotion of the Program, the people who have applied to participate in the selection process or appear on the Program and about the business of the Producers that is not generally available to the public. This is all “Confidential Information”.We promise that, at all times before, during and after the selection process (unless we are otherwise required by law):(a) we will keep the Confidential Information secret and confidential;(b) we will not use the Confidential Information for any purpose; and(c) we will not disclose the Confidential Information to any other person or allow or make it possible for any other person to see any of the Confidential Information.In particular, we promise that we will not make any statement or give any interview about the selection process or the Program to any media person or outlet without the prior written consent of the Producers regardless of whether we are selected as participants in the Program.We also promise that we will not communicate to the public via the internet (e.g. blogs, personal websites, chatrooms) at any time about our participation in the selection process or Program.If we breach any of the promises we have made in this application, we understand that we could cause serious financial and other loss to the Producers and they might take legal action against us to prevent us from breaching these promises or to recover from us any losses suffered.By applying to be selected for the Program, we agree to the following:Eureka (“Eureka”) and the Producers may collect our information for the primary purpose of choosing participants for the Program and for use in the production, promotion and distribution of the Program.Eureka and the Producers may share our personal information with their related bodies corporate, as well as the commissioning broadcaster/Network and other participants of the Program for this purpose. Eureka, the Producers and their related bodies corporate may retain our personal information and use it to contact us to inquire whether we wish to appear as a participant on the Program or other television programs. Our personal information may be disclosed to broadcasters and distributors overseas, including without limitation in Europe, USA and Asia, for the purpose of promoting and distributing the Program. If we do not provide Eureka or the Producers with our personal information as requested from time to time, the Producers may not consider us for participation in the Program. Eureka and the Producers will handle our personal information in accordance with Eureka’s Privacy Policy which is available on Eureka’s website at www.s http://www.eurekagroup.tv/ (and which contains information regarding how we can access our personal information, correct it and/ or make a complaint about the Producer’s handling of our personal information). By providing our personal information, we agree to the terms of the Privacy Policy.The terms of this agreement are made for the benefit of the Producers, the broadcaster/Network their licensees, assignees and agents and is governed by the laws in force in New South Wales, Australia.