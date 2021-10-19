Survivor - Ready to Play Like a Lion (Sneak Peek)



For 12 days, the Luvu tribe has avoided going to tribal council, but now that the three tribes have merged, their alliances will be tested. Also, there's a new twist when it comes to the merge, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SxH9vbpKEX0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SxH9vbpKEX0</a>