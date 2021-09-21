« previous next »
TAN3: Ep 1: "Ready for Battle" (10/6, Season Premiere)
September 21, 2021, 11:56:45 AM
Tough As Nails - Ready for Battle (Preview)

Phil Keoghan welcomes the 12 new crew members to Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base in Southern California, where season one winner Marine Veteran Kelly "Murph" Murphy returns to kick off the new season and guide the crew through their first challenge: race to receive cargo dropped from a C-130 plane, on the third season premiere of TOUGH AS NAILS, Wednesday, Oct. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Phil Keoghan is the creator, host and executive producer/showrunner.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-4W9qcNmUhg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-4W9qcNmUhg</a>
Re: TAN3: Ep 1: "Ready for Battle" (10/6, Season Premiere)
Today at 03:09:16 PM
Preview is up!
